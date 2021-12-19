Check out these homes on the Sonora market now

(Sonora, CA) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Sonora. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

18916 North, Jamestown, 95327 3 Beds 2 Baths | $289,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,244 Square Feet | Built in 1979

Lovely home Located in Jamestown. Home features include an inviting country kitchen with chopping block style counter tops. From family room enjoy Lots of light through the many windows with a sliding glass door leading out to your deck. Private fenced back yard with large deck to enjoy the open space behind your home. The backyard is the perfect place to relax and unwind. Three bedroom two bath. The master bedroom features a sliding glass door leading out to your deck area as well. Attached 2 car garage, with inside entrance to home. Close to to shopping areas and easy access to highway 108. Wonderful home with many possibilities!

184 Roble, Sonora, 95370 3 Beds 3 Baths | $499,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,212 Square Feet | Built in 1989

Fantastic Curb Appeal - Great Location. Approaching this home, you will notice the mature landscaping and traditional feel of the architecture. The entry way has wood flooring and a formal feel. It opens to a large living room that features a pine ceiling and 3 arched picture windows. Off the living room is the formal dining room with built-in cabinets perfect to display your special stemware. The great room is the heart of the home. The kitchen has lovely granite counter tops and a great breakfast bar perfect for hanging out while cooking. There is a breakfast nook overlooking the yard and the nice sized family room has a propane stove and sliders to the covered deck. Up stairs, the master bedroom also has sliders to the deck and the master bathroom has 2 sinks in the vanity area and a separate tub and shower set up. Upstairs, there are 2 more bedrooms and a bathroom. Outside, the backyard is spacious with multiple tiered levels perfect for gardening and sitting areas. On the side, there is a shed perfect for housing your garden tools as well as space to park your RV or boat. In addition to the 2 car oversized garage, there is a shop area. This home will not disappoint. Make your appointment today.

22869 School House Rd, Columbia, 95310 3 Beds 3 Baths | $585,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,769 Square Feet | Built in 2001

This charming Victorian home was built in 2001 and is next to Historic Columbia State Park. As you enter the home, you are greeted by a cheery dining room with a recessed ceiling and stunning crown molding. Attached to the dining room, you will find a bright kitchen featuring all new appliances and a breakfast bar. The living room and breakfast nook view the private backyard with a beautiful stone pathway and amazing deck for entertaining. Upstairs, you will find three bedrooms and two full bathrooms that have been completely remodeled. This home is ideally located just outside Columbia State Park, and is walking distance to eateries and entertainment. This home has great potential for business opportunities including; a coffee nook, Airbnb, or bed and breakfast.

15982 Ridgewood, Sonora, 95370 3 Beds 3 Baths | $699,950 | Single Family Residence | 2,015 Square Feet | Built in 1999

Serenity Awaits! This beautiful retreat is nestled in the Sonora Foothills on almost three picturesque acres. Plenty of privacy, a spacious garage with plenty of space for your toys and hobbies. This single story home features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and approx 2015 sq. ft of living space ready for new owners. Relax on your private deck with spectacular views and lush landscape. Close to water activities, hiking, casino, camping and much more. Don't miss this one!

