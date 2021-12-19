ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brownsville, TX

These condos are for sale in Brownsville

Brownsville News Watch
Brownsville News Watch
 2 days ago

(BROWNSVILLE, TX) It’s easy to think of the equity of home ownership and the ease of living in a managed building as being mutually exclusive — but these Brownsville condos offer the best of both worlds.

With locations at the heart of trendy neighborhoods and close to vibrant, bustling street scenes, condos combine desirable aspects of apartment living with the certainty and investment qualities of a traditional home.

Check out these units selected from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WFUfj_0dR62jWy00

2950 Mcallen Rd., Brownsville, 78520

3 Beds 3 Baths | $220,000 | Condominium | 2,200 Square Feet | Built in 2008

Spacious 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath, 2 story condo in a gated community. This condo features an open concept living space that allows for entertaining and comes with a spacious kitchen with granite countertops. Kitchen appliances, Washer and Dryer included however is dependent on offer! The downstairs principle bedroom has a large closet and french doors leading to the secluded patio. Upstairs you will find 2 large bedrooms with a jack and jill bathroom and large closets. This condo is gated with 24hr surveillance and a guard at the front gate. Perfectly located in one of Brownsville's beautiful subdivisions off of Morrison Rd. just minutes from Pablo Kisel, Walmart, Sunrise Mall and many more shops and restaurants.

For open house information, contact Grace Valdez, Keller Williams LRGV at 956-544-6777

Copyright © 2021 Rio Grande Valley Multiple Listing Service Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-HBRTX-29730663)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tlJV3_0dR62jWy00

1900 E Elizabeth St., Brownsville, 78520

2 Beds 1 Bath | $72,500 | Condominium | 825 Square Feet | Built in 1980

Great Investment Opportunity! This fully remodeled 2 bedroom Condo is walking distance to the University. Condo is downstairs, features plank tile floors and granite countertops throughout, spacious rooms, washer and dryer facility and much more. Complex HOA covers water, trash, electricity, sewer, gas, cable, insurance and pool. This is an opportunity you don't want to miss out on.

For open house information, contact Melissa J. Santos, Keller Williams LRGV at 956-544-6777

Copyright © 2021 Rio Grande Valley Multiple Listing Service Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-HBRTX-29731452)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CAt90_0dR62jWy00

3005 Old Alice Rd., Brownsville, 78526

3 Beds 2 Baths | $124,900 | Condominium | 1,302 Square Feet | Built in 1974

Location! Location! Location! 3 bedroom Condo with appliances in the heart of our amazing city. With the recent expansion of Brownsville and the demand for rentals this condo is suitable not only as a primary residence but as a 2nd home, long-term rental or AirBnB. This Condo is walking distance to a beautiful Resaca that offers breathtaking views of our natural scenery. Located in one of Brownsville's desired locations, off of Ruben M. Torres (FM 802) with easy access to Expressway 83, around the corner from Sunrise Mall, minutes from Walmart and Pablo Kiesel which offers the best eateries in town and many more shops and restaurants.

For open house information, contact Grace Valdez, Keller Williams LRGV at 956-544-6777

Copyright © 2021 Rio Grande Valley Multiple Listing Service Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-HBRTX-29730737)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YEIW5_0dR62jWy00

2901 Central Blvd., Brownsville, 78520

2 Beds 2 Baths | $145,000 | Condominium | 1,131 Square Feet | Built in 1993

Beautiful 2 Bedrooms, 2 Full Baths Condominium, Remodeled in 2017 , Exquisite kitchen with Quartz Counter top, ,Brand New Kitchen Cabinets, Recessed Mood Dimming Lights LED , All New floors ( Wood Laminate Life Proof), Both Showers Remodeled, Operational Wood Burning Chimney, This Condominium comes with Lots of Storage, Inside and Out , 2 Walking Closets on Master Bath, Extra Utility Closet on Patio, 2 Private Balconies .Very Centrally located, , close to Mall ,Freeway, Space X lunching area just a few minutes away, , Beautiful Lush Tropical Landscaping, Property also has Great Pool to relax Enjoy nature and a natural Resaca, Location! Location! Location!

For open house information, contact Jacqueline Bell, NextHome on the Coast at 956-433-5333

Copyright © 2021 South Padre Island Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SPIBRTX-94475)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Biden to deliver free tests to battle surging Omicron

WASHINGTON, Dec 21 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden announced on Tuesday more federal vaccination and testing sites to tackle a surge in COVID-19 driven by the Omicron variant, and said 500 million free at-home rapid tests will be available to Americans starting in January. Biden offered both a warning...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Business
Local
Texas Real Estate
City
Brownsville, TX
Brownsville, TX
Real Estate
Brownsville, TX
Business
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Keller Williams
NBC News

FDA approves first injectable HIV prevention drug

The Food and Drug Administration has approved the first long-acting injectable medication for use as pre-exposure prevention, or PrEP, against HIV, the agency announced Monday. Apretude, the new drug, is an injectable given every two months as an alternative to HIV prevention pills, like Truvada and Descovy, which have been...
HEALTH
Brownsville News Watch

Brownsville News Watch

Brownsville, TX
358
Followers
573
Post
54K+
Views
ABOUT

With Brownsville News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy