These condos are for sale in Brownsville

(BROWNSVILLE, TX) It’s easy to think of the equity of home ownership and the ease of living in a managed building as being mutually exclusive — but these Brownsville condos offer the best of both worlds.

With locations at the heart of trendy neighborhoods and close to vibrant, bustling street scenes, condos combine desirable aspects of apartment living with the certainty and investment qualities of a traditional home.

Check out these units selected from our classifieds:

2950 Mcallen Rd., Brownsville, 78520 3 Beds 3 Baths | $220,000 | Condominium | 2,200 Square Feet | Built in 2008

Spacious 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath, 2 story condo in a gated community. This condo features an open concept living space that allows for entertaining and comes with a spacious kitchen with granite countertops. Kitchen appliances, Washer and Dryer included however is dependent on offer! The downstairs principle bedroom has a large closet and french doors leading to the secluded patio. Upstairs you will find 2 large bedrooms with a jack and jill bathroom and large closets. This condo is gated with 24hr surveillance and a guard at the front gate. Perfectly located in one of Brownsville's beautiful subdivisions off of Morrison Rd. just minutes from Pablo Kisel, Walmart, Sunrise Mall and many more shops and restaurants.

1900 E Elizabeth St., Brownsville, 78520 2 Beds 1 Bath | $72,500 | Condominium | 825 Square Feet | Built in 1980

Great Investment Opportunity! This fully remodeled 2 bedroom Condo is walking distance to the University. Condo is downstairs, features plank tile floors and granite countertops throughout, spacious rooms, washer and dryer facility and much more. Complex HOA covers water, trash, electricity, sewer, gas, cable, insurance and pool. This is an opportunity you don't want to miss out on.

3005 Old Alice Rd., Brownsville, 78526 3 Beds 2 Baths | $124,900 | Condominium | 1,302 Square Feet | Built in 1974

Location! Location! Location! 3 bedroom Condo with appliances in the heart of our amazing city. With the recent expansion of Brownsville and the demand for rentals this condo is suitable not only as a primary residence but as a 2nd home, long-term rental or AirBnB. This Condo is walking distance to a beautiful Resaca that offers breathtaking views of our natural scenery. Located in one of Brownsville's desired locations, off of Ruben M. Torres (FM 802) with easy access to Expressway 83, around the corner from Sunrise Mall, minutes from Walmart and Pablo Kiesel which offers the best eateries in town and many more shops and restaurants.

2901 Central Blvd., Brownsville, 78520 2 Beds 2 Baths | $145,000 | Condominium | 1,131 Square Feet | Built in 1993

Beautiful 2 Bedrooms, 2 Full Baths Condominium, Remodeled in 2017 , Exquisite kitchen with Quartz Counter top, ,Brand New Kitchen Cabinets, Recessed Mood Dimming Lights LED , All New floors ( Wood Laminate Life Proof), Both Showers Remodeled, Operational Wood Burning Chimney, This Condominium comes with Lots of Storage, Inside and Out , 2 Walking Closets on Master Bath, Extra Utility Closet on Patio, 2 Private Balconies .Very Centrally located, , close to Mall ,Freeway, Space X lunching area just a few minutes away, , Beautiful Lush Tropical Landscaping, Property also has Great Pool to relax Enjoy nature and a natural Resaca, Location! Location! Location!

