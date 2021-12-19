ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxnard, CA

Check out these townhomes for sale in Oxnard

Oxnard Daily
Oxnard Daily
 2 days ago

(OXNARD, CA) These Oxnard townhomes offer the best of urban living. With the vibrancy of a neighborhood scene just around the corner, but the space to do your own thing, they’re a unique combination of youthful energy and grownup flexibility.

Along with on-site amenities that sometimes include things like swimming pools or outdoor areas, and of course their proximity to urban perks like art galleries and movie theaters, townhomes can also offer a strong investment argument compared to standalone homes, which are often more expensive and subject to higher property taxes.

If you’ve been considering a townhome in Oxnard, take a look at these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=307SDr_0dR62Ylr00

385 Townsite Promenade, Camarillo, 93010

4 Beds 4 Baths | $789,000 | Townhouse | 2,024 Square Feet | Built in 2018

Welcome home to this wonderful newer 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath townhouse with over 2,000 sq.ft. of living space in the Springville Community in Camarillo. This plan offers a ground level bedroom, en-suite bath and access to the 2 Car Garage. The mid-level has a open floor plan featuring a large living room, dining room kitchen and powder room for guest. The living room has access to a private balcony perfect for entertaining. The kitchen features quartz counters, stainless steel appliances, and lightgray cabinetry throughout the home. This level also offers beautiful wood laminate flooring throughout the space. The top level has a nice size Master bedroom, a spacious Master bath with stall shower and soaking tub. You will also enjoy 2 other bedrooms, a hall bath and laundry area as well. This home is done with all the right colors and and finishes with LED lighting and water saving faucets, ready for your family to enjoy. Close to Community pool, spa, park, golf courses, shopping, restaurants and schools. Call today for your private showing!

For open house information, contact Carl M De Palma, Keller Williams Westlake Village at 805-777-7777

Copyright © 2021 Conejo Simi Moorpark Association of REALTORS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CSMAORCA-221005327)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZE3Sf_0dR62Ylr00

2462 Manzanita Drive, Oxnard, 93033

2 Beds 3 Baths | $459,000 | Townhouse | 1,121 Square Feet | Built in 1980

This unit is perfect for all first time buyers, Gated community in the heart of Oxnard. Spacious unit 2 bedroom 2.5 restrooms with 2 car garage move-in ready, Spacious unit, close to pool and spa. Cozy living room with fireplace. Private patio leads to directly to two car garage.

For open house information, contact Ernesto Vargas, RE/MAX Gold Coast REALTORS at 805-339-3500

Copyright © 2021 California Regional MLS - Pasadena-Foothills and Ventura County Coastal. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-VCMLSCA-V1-8952)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29xGwZ_0dR62Ylr00

4902 Dunes Street, Oxnard, 93035

2 Beds 3 Baths | $699,900 | Townhouse | 1,333 Square Feet | Built in 1978

The Dunes at the Shores! All units are updated, move in ready and offered for sale. Each condo has two bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms, 1333 sqft. Condos have been recently upgraded with: new windows, new carpet, new paint inside and out, new kitchens with soft close shaker cabinets-quartz counters-stainless steel appliances, new lighting, new vanity cabinets in all 15 bathrooms with quartz counters, new toilets, new modern tile on fireplaces, new hardware, newer water heaters (2020), newer furnaces (2020), with new fencing around private patios, detached 2 car garages for each condo and within a few minutes of the gorgeous Oxnard beaches and ocean.

For open house information, contact Jason Franey, Keller Williams West Ventura County at 805-643-3337

Copyright © 2021 California Regional MLS - Pasadena-Foothills and Ventura County Coastal. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-VCMLSCA-V1-9594)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17PGDs_0dR62Ylr00

4350 Tradewinds Drive, Oxnard, 93035

2 Beds 3 Baths | $799,000 | Townhouse | 1,734 Square Feet | Built in 2007

Water Front home with dramatic views of the water! This community is like living in a resort year around! This is a large open floor plan with 2 bedrooms and an office area or third bedroom. There is lovely viewing deck to enjoy the water views and sunsets. The kitchen has ample storage space, granite counters and an attached island, which is perfect for entertaining. The living room features a fireplace. There is interior laundry. This is set up with dual masters. The main master features two sinks and a separate soaking tub and shower. There are not stairs and an elevator to take you to the garage. This home is light and bright! Call today to schedule your private showing!

For open house information, contact Christine Cardoso-Moore, Keller Williams West Ventura County at 805-643-3337

Copyright © 2021 California Regional MLS - Pasadena-Foothills and Ventura County Coastal. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-VCMLSCA-V1-9164)

ABOUT

With Oxnard Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

