ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

Fort Myers-curious? These homes are on the market

Fort Myers Voice
Fort Myers Voice
 2 days ago

(Fort Myers, FL) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Fort Myers. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GacMF_0dR62W0P00

2307 Barcelona Ave, Fort Myers, 33905

4 Beds 2 Baths | $230,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,584 Square Feet | Built in 1972

This single-family home offers tile throughout, 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2 car garage, and big back yard. A new roof was put on 2019 **** Septic system was replaced on 2014**** bathrooms are renovated****Kitchen and appliances were replaced on 2018, kitchen has beautiful maple cabinets with granite countertops****New auto garage door placed on 2019****AC unit placed new on 2020***New water heater placed on 2018***New Electric pannel replaced on 2021*** This home includes 2309 BARCELONA AVE FORT MYERS FL 33905 lot as part of the sale which is aprox 40x135 Tenant in place until April 30th 2022

For open house information, contact Estrella Ruiz, Smart Realty of Florida PA at 239-399-3999

Copyright © 2021 Florida Gulf Coast Multiple Listing Service, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-FMSWFL-221072872)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1njcne_0dR62W0P00

475 Ne 3Rd Pl, Cape Coral, 33909

3 Beds 2 Baths | $321,990 | Single Family Residence | 1,469 Square Feet | Built in 2022

New construction! The "Cayo Costa" floor plan. Beautiful 3 bedroom plus Den home. Home includes a 1 yr warranty and a 10 yr structural warranty! Open floor plan with cathedral ceilings and center island kitchen. Spacious living room leads to large covered lanai to enjoy the SW Florida lifestyle! Features Include: CBS construction, under truss lanai, Lenox 15 Seer high efficiency AC system, Moen plumbing fixtures, Dimensional Shingles, PGT Low E Insulated windows, 36” upper cabinets with soft close doors, granite counters in kitchen and bathrooms, stainless steel kitchen appliance package, colonial style raised panel doors, electric garage door opener, 18" tile flooring in main living areas, stone accents on front elevation of the home, irrigation system, Epoxy coated garage floors, upgraded to paver driveway. Pictures shown are of a completed home and features may differ. You will not find another new construction home at this price with this quality of construction!

For open house information, contact Carlos Gilkey, Christopher Alan Realty, LLC at 239-800-2164

Copyright © 2021 Florida Gulf Coast Multiple Listing Service, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-FMSWFL-221053408)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SWTDF_0dR62W0P00

2690 Park Windsor Dr, Fort Myers, 33901

2 Beds 2 Baths | $99,000 | Condominium | 947 Square Feet | Built in 1986

Great investment property. Property has been continually rented for years. Leases and financial information are available. Condo is professionally managed so all you have to do is cash your monthly check. This 2 bedroom 2 bath has a screened porch and washer/dryer in the condo. Located on the bus route and close to Edison Mall.

For open house information, contact William Copeland, Palm State Management Co at 239-433-5272

Copyright © 2021 Florida Gulf Coast Multiple Listing Service, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-FMSWFL-221053750)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GLoDS_0dR62W0P00

5684 Arvine Cir, Fort Myers, 33919

2 Beds 2 Baths | $299,000 | Single Family Attached | 1,280 Square Feet | Built in 1984

You won't want to miss this villa in Whiskey Creek, it wont last long. This 2/2 Villa is ready to move in and a must see. Located in a very sought after area. Eat in kitchen. Large screened lanai off living room overlooking beautiful grass area. Step out your back door and just steps to the heated community pool and covered sitting area. Low monthly maintenance fee . 55+ community with only 32 units centrally located in Fort Myers. Reasonable membership fees to Whiskey Creek Country Club, just a few blocks away with golf, restaurant, cards and many activities.

For open house information, contact Heidi Gray, Keller Williams Realty Fort My at 239-236-4350

Copyright © 2021 Florida Gulf Coast Multiple Listing Service, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-FMSWFL-221081584)

See more property details

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Reuters

Biden to deliver free tests to battle surging Omicron

WASHINGTON, Dec 21 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden announced on Tuesday more federal vaccination and testing sites to tackle a surge in COVID-19 driven by the Omicron variant, and said 500 million free at-home rapid tests will be available to Americans starting in January. Biden offered both a warning...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
Local
Florida Real Estate
City
Fort Myers, FL
State
Florida State
Fort Myers, FL
Business
Fort Myers, FL
Real Estate
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plumbing#Water Heater#Appliance#Single Family Home#Keller Williams Realty#Ac#New Electric#40x135 Tenant#Den#Pgt Low E Insulated
NBC News

FDA approves first injectable HIV prevention drug

The Food and Drug Administration has approved the first long-acting injectable medication for use as pre-exposure prevention, or PrEP, against HIV, the agency announced Monday. Apretude, the new drug, is an injectable given every two months as an alternative to HIV prevention pills, like Truvada and Descovy, which have been...
HEALTH
Fort Myers Voice

Fort Myers Voice

Fort Myers, FL
280
Followers
633
Post
34K+
Views
ABOUT

With Fort Myers Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy