Fort Myers-curious? These homes are on the market

2307 Barcelona Ave, Fort Myers, 33905 4 Beds 2 Baths | $230,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,584 Square Feet | Built in 1972

This single-family home offers tile throughout, 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2 car garage, and big back yard. A new roof was put on 2019 **** Septic system was replaced on 2014**** bathrooms are renovated****Kitchen and appliances were replaced on 2018, kitchen has beautiful maple cabinets with granite countertops****New auto garage door placed on 2019****AC unit placed new on 2020***New water heater placed on 2018***New Electric pannel replaced on 2021*** This home includes 2309 BARCELONA AVE FORT MYERS FL 33905 lot as part of the sale which is aprox 40x135 Tenant in place until April 30th 2022

475 Ne 3Rd Pl, Cape Coral, 33909 3 Beds 2 Baths | $321,990 | Single Family Residence | 1,469 Square Feet | Built in 2022

New construction! The "Cayo Costa" floor plan. Beautiful 3 bedroom plus Den home. Home includes a 1 yr warranty and a 10 yr structural warranty! Open floor plan with cathedral ceilings and center island kitchen. Spacious living room leads to large covered lanai to enjoy the SW Florida lifestyle! Features Include: CBS construction, under truss lanai, Lenox 15 Seer high efficiency AC system, Moen plumbing fixtures, Dimensional Shingles, PGT Low E Insulated windows, 36” upper cabinets with soft close doors, granite counters in kitchen and bathrooms, stainless steel kitchen appliance package, colonial style raised panel doors, electric garage door opener, 18" tile flooring in main living areas, stone accents on front elevation of the home, irrigation system, Epoxy coated garage floors, upgraded to paver driveway. Pictures shown are of a completed home and features may differ. You will not find another new construction home at this price with this quality of construction!

2690 Park Windsor Dr, Fort Myers, 33901 2 Beds 2 Baths | $99,000 | Condominium | 947 Square Feet | Built in 1986

Great investment property. Property has been continually rented for years. Leases and financial information are available. Condo is professionally managed so all you have to do is cash your monthly check. This 2 bedroom 2 bath has a screened porch and washer/dryer in the condo. Located on the bus route and close to Edison Mall.

5684 Arvine Cir, Fort Myers, 33919 2 Beds 2 Baths | $299,000 | Single Family Attached | 1,280 Square Feet | Built in 1984

You won't want to miss this villa in Whiskey Creek, it wont last long. This 2/2 Villa is ready to move in and a must see. Located in a very sought after area. Eat in kitchen. Large screened lanai off living room overlooking beautiful grass area. Step out your back door and just steps to the heated community pool and covered sitting area. Low monthly maintenance fee . 55+ community with only 32 units centrally located in Fort Myers. Reasonable membership fees to Whiskey Creek Country Club, just a few blocks away with golf, restaurant, cards and many activities.

