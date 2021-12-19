Check out these homes for sale in Amarillo now

(Amarillo, TX) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Amarillo. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

3417 Teckla Blvd, Amarillo, 79109 4 Beds 2 Baths | $221,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,764 Square Feet | Built in 1962

This home is BEAUTIFULLY updated!! Great open floorplan! Kitchen has new cabinets, granite countertops, gas cooktop ,and double ovens! Fourth bedroom is isolated and could also be used as a second living area. Fantastic laundry room with tons of storage! Master bedroom is HUGE and master closet space is a dream! Both bathrooms have granite countertops and updates throughout. Great closets in guests rooms with BEAUTIFUL barndoors!! Back yard has tons of space with a garage addition that is two car garage but also has plenty of space for a separate gym or workshop area as well !! Huge concrete patio is great for a basketball game or place for a firepit patio! Back gate off of alley opens up for garage access. This home has it all and won't last long!!! Come make it your new home today!!

4505 Ida Louise Ct, Amarillo, 79110 2 Beds 2 Baths | $139,900 | Condominium | 1,270 Square Feet | Built in 2006

Endless opportunities with this low maintenance townhome. This single story home features 2 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, and a 2 car garage. Nice open floor plan with the kitchen overlooking the living and dining room area. Isolated master bathroom with on-suite bathroom with large walk-in closet. Private patio located off of the master bedroom.

3605 Doris Dr, Amarillo, 79109 2 Beds 1 Bath | $164,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,325 Square Feet | Built in 1959

More Pictures coming soon. *Fantastic *Too cute* property on beautiful established street in much-sought after Paramount neighborhood just down from the park. Great lot and floorplan. You'll love this one. Huge selling point: Permanent METAL ROOF! Gorgeous fireplace, original refinished hardwood floors, LOCATION LOCATION... PRIME LOCATION: CUTE AS CAN BE. This 2/1/1 in gorgeous Paramount is just a walk across to the park. Established trees. You could not possibly ask for a better street for this adorable starter home. Elementary school nearby. This home has a beautiful history and has hosted so many amazing memories for this family estate. This is definitely one you don't want to miss. FAMILY HOME OR COULD MAKE ADORABLE INVESTMENT PROPERTY OR VACATION RENTAL! Central heat and air.

3619 16Th Ave, Amarillo, 79106 3 Beds 2 Baths | $210,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,933 Square Feet | Built in 1950

Don't miss this updated three bedroom, two bath home on TWO lots with TWO detached shops/garages in North Amarillo. The detached shop in the rear of the home is plumbed and could be finished out to be a detached apartment. The beautifully maintained interior offers tons of room for a large family. You will find two living areas, one with a wonderful wood stove, two good sized rooms and a large isolated master. Both bathrooms have been completely redone and the master bath offers an amazing walk-in shower. Schedule your private showing today!

