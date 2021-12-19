Step into home ownership with a townhouse in Colorado Springs

(COLORADO SPRINGS, CO) If you’re on the market for a home in Colorado Springs, these townhouses offer a unique value proposition. Especially in a hot housing market, they can be an affordable entry to the housing market, giving you the space to grow while keeping you close to the vibrancy of the city.

Along with on-site amenities that sometimes include things like swimming pools or outdoor areas, and of course their proximity to urban perks like art galleries and movie theaters, townhomes can also offer a strong investment argument compared to standalone homes, which are often more expensive and subject to higher property taxes.

If you’ve been considering a townhome in Colorado Springs, take a look at these listings from our classifieds:

4398 Hawks Lookout Lane, Colorado Springs, 80916 3 Beds 2 Baths | $220,000 | Townhouse | 1,560 Square Feet | Built in 1986

End unit town home in a gated community with three level living. Home does need some touch ups but is priced accordingly, with a little fixing up you could have instant equity!

3182 Harpy Grove, Colorado Springs, 80916 3 Beds 3 Baths | $340,000 | Townhouse | 2,066 Square Feet | Built in 2013

This townhome feels as if you are in an oasis of your own. The corner location and the private semi-enclosed front patio is ideal for unwinding in the summer months. The flooring has been replaced with laminate/wood. Space is not an issue. There are several places in this home to lounge and relax. Designated dining room as well! Upstairs is a loft that can be a multi-purpose area. Also, the laundry room is upstairs strategically placed to be conveniently accessed just out of the bathroom or bedroom. This is one to add to your "must see"!!!

5248 Mountain Peak Point, Colorado Springs, 80917 4 Beds 3 Baths | $449,900 | Townhouse | 2,508 Square Feet | Built in 2004

AVAILABLE NOW! Stunning maintenance free home located in a wonderful, gated mature community. Home features one level living with finished basement and attached 2 car garage. This 4-bedroom, 3-bathroom features beautiful hardwood floors throughout and main floor has offset hinges on doors to make it handicap accessible. Main floor features vaulted ceiling, gas fireplace and walk-out to private composite deck. Kitchen includes fridge, self-cleaning stove, and microwave oven (all upgraded in the last 2 years), dishwasher, large pantry, lots of cabinets with pull out shelves and open window that looks into the living room. Laundry room located on main level and washer and dryer are included! Spacious 2nd bedroom or office space, with adjacent full, handicap accessible bathroom on main level. Master bedroom, located on main level, with full bathroom with skylight. Walk-out finished basement features family room, 2 bedrooms, 1 full bathroom & small storage under stairs and a large bonus storage room, with a working fridge! New energy efficient furnace and HVAC in 2021 located in a large utility room with room for storage. Beautiful mountain views in complex!

113 Eclipse Drive, Colorado Springs, 80905 2 Beds 3 Baths | $379,900 | Townhouse | 1,484 Square Feet | Built in 2011

Walk into this two bed three bath townhome, located in Gold Hill Mesa. Walking in the front door you will see a beautiful open living concept with dining and a spacious kitchen area. Just up the stairs, you’ll find two master bedrooms with on-suite baths and the laundry room in between both bedrooms. The large 2 car attached garage provides some extra storage space. Close to great shopping, restaurants, and entertainment this property is just minutes away from Downtown Colorado Springs, Fort Carson, and Bear Creek Park. This incredible community includes provides a club house area for its residents featuring a fitness room, mail room, events, and internal services.

