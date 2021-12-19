ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Homes for sale in Fort Worth: New listings

Tarrant County Today
Tarrant County Today
 2 days ago

(FORT WORTH, TX) If you’re on the house-hunt in the Fort Worth area, you won’t want to miss these listings.

From sweeping views to cozy neighborhoods, there’s something for everyone in this blend of properties from around the area.

And unlike renting, owning a home of course unlocks the investment power of the property market, hopefully growing in value every day, and also encouraging saving via payments toward your principal.

Take a look at these Fort Worth listings:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=100BEX_0dR60FAs00

5809 Concord Street, Watauga, 76148

3 Beds 2 Baths | $270,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,344 Square Feet | Built in 1987

OFFER Deadline 12-14 3pm, This remarkable remodel is found in a premier location, 3min walk to Watauga's new splash pad and Capp Smith Park. No carpet in the gorgeous custom finish-out that you've got to see. Delight the drive up to your new home, greeted by a three tier fountain and ext. lighting. Lush landscaping everywhere and an especially outstanding oasis patio in the back complete with coy pond. Whether you are lounging by the fire, grabbing a snack in the updated kitchen or entertaining out back, you are sure to feel pride of ownership when this is yours. Commercial grade flooring through-out, Full AC replaced 3yrs, Roof and gutters Dec 2021. Appliances convey with acceptable offer.

For open house information, contact Tony Spratt, C21 Fine Homes Judge Fite at 817-605-3355

Copyright © 2021 North Texas Real Estate Information Systems, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NTREIS-14687567)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3N6eLX_0dR60FAs00

2012 Arlena Drive, Arlington, 76012

3 Beds 3 Baths | $390,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,184 Square Feet | Built in 1971

Welcome to 2012 Arlena! A gorgeous family home with all the necessary upgrades. This open concept floor plan has it all. Starting in the designer kitchen, find the perfect set up for any chef with your double oven & quality cooktop. Granite breakfast bar looks out to the spacious patio built for entertaining! The grand family room is centered with the cozy gas fireplace. Enjoy a game of pool, a movie or step into the study & grab a book for the evening. Master suite has private access to your backyard oasis! Private workshop in back for all the storage and hobby needs. This corner lot is nestled in the exemplary Butler Elementary area with River Legacy Park 1.7 miles away. BEST FINAL DUE SUNDAY AT NOON 11.21

For open house information, contact Ashley Harris, League Real Estate at 817-608-7755

Copyright © 2021 North Texas Real Estate Information Systems, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NTREIS-14702775)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pmhKu_0dR60FAs00

7116 Goodnight Ranch Road, North Richland Hills, 76182

4 Beds 4 Baths | $554,900 | Single Family Residence | 3,797 Square Feet | Built in 2007

Beautiful home ready for MOVE IN! Refreshed with new interior paint throughout. Great split floor plan with master bedroom downstairs along with two living areas, two dining areas and an office! The kitchen features stainless-steel appliances and granite countertops. Living room has a cozy fireplace. Upstairs you will find the additional bedrooms and a media room! Enjoy a fully fenced backyard with lovely landscaping and a covered patio area with ceiling fan! You do not want to miss out! COME SEE TODAY!

For open house information, contact Steve Metarelis, Offerpad Brokerage, LLC at 844-448-0749

Copyright © 2021 North Texas Real Estate Information Systems, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NTREIS-14714689)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DkjYS_0dR60FAs00

3982 Sarasota Springs Drive, Fort Worth, 76123

4 Beds 2 Baths | $255,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,876 Square Feet | Built in 2000

Charming 4 bed 2 bath home with a lot of radiant natural light. Entertain friends in the formal living and dining room. Cozy up by the wood burning fireplace with loved ones. The kitchen, open to the 2nd living room, features granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and island. The primary ensuite offers a dual sink vanity, separate shower and garden tub. Ceramic and laminate wood flooring throughout, recent HVAC and fresh paint. Only 10 mins from I-35W and minutes from shopping, this gem won't last long!

For open house information, contact Shelley Green, Keller Williams Realty at 817-426-9800

Copyright © 2021 North Texas Real Estate Information Systems, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NTREIS-14722582)

See more property details

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Business
Fort Worth, TX
Business
Fort Worth, TX
Real Estate
Local
Texas Real Estate
City
Fort Worth, TX
City
Watauga, TX
Tarrant County Today

Fort Worth-curious? These homes are on the market

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: This Bedford one-story home offers granite countertops, and a two-car garage. This home has been virtually staged to illustrate its potential.<p><strong>For open house information,
FORT WORTH, TX
Tarrant County Today

Tarrant County Today

Fort Worth, TX
2K+
Followers
847
Post
386K+
Views
ABOUT

Stay connected with local breaking news happening in Fort Worth and all of Tarrant County, including local politics, events, arts, culture and more.

Comments / 0

Community Policy