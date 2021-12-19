Homes for sale in Fort Worth: New listings

(FORT WORTH, TX) If you’re on the house-hunt in the Fort Worth area, you won’t want to miss these listings.

5809 Concord Street, Watauga, 76148 3 Beds 2 Baths | $270,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,344 Square Feet | Built in 1987

OFFER Deadline 12-14 3pm, This remarkable remodel is found in a premier location, 3min walk to Watauga's new splash pad and Capp Smith Park. No carpet in the gorgeous custom finish-out that you've got to see. Delight the drive up to your new home, greeted by a three tier fountain and ext. lighting. Lush landscaping everywhere and an especially outstanding oasis patio in the back complete with coy pond. Whether you are lounging by the fire, grabbing a snack in the updated kitchen or entertaining out back, you are sure to feel pride of ownership when this is yours. Commercial grade flooring through-out, Full AC replaced 3yrs, Roof and gutters Dec 2021. Appliances convey with acceptable offer.

2012 Arlena Drive, Arlington, 76012 3 Beds 3 Baths | $390,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,184 Square Feet | Built in 1971

Welcome to 2012 Arlena! A gorgeous family home with all the necessary upgrades. This open concept floor plan has it all. Starting in the designer kitchen, find the perfect set up for any chef with your double oven & quality cooktop. Granite breakfast bar looks out to the spacious patio built for entertaining! The grand family room is centered with the cozy gas fireplace. Enjoy a game of pool, a movie or step into the study & grab a book for the evening. Master suite has private access to your backyard oasis! Private workshop in back for all the storage and hobby needs. This corner lot is nestled in the exemplary Butler Elementary area with River Legacy Park 1.7 miles away. BEST FINAL DUE SUNDAY AT NOON 11.21

7116 Goodnight Ranch Road, North Richland Hills, 76182 4 Beds 4 Baths | $554,900 | Single Family Residence | 3,797 Square Feet | Built in 2007

Beautiful home ready for MOVE IN! Refreshed with new interior paint throughout. Great split floor plan with master bedroom downstairs along with two living areas, two dining areas and an office! The kitchen features stainless-steel appliances and granite countertops. Living room has a cozy fireplace. Upstairs you will find the additional bedrooms and a media room! Enjoy a fully fenced backyard with lovely landscaping and a covered patio area with ceiling fan! You do not want to miss out! COME SEE TODAY!

3982 Sarasota Springs Drive, Fort Worth, 76123 4 Beds 2 Baths | $255,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,876 Square Feet | Built in 2000

Charming 4 bed 2 bath home with a lot of radiant natural light. Entertain friends in the formal living and dining room. Cozy up by the wood burning fireplace with loved ones. The kitchen, open to the 2nd living room, features granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and island. The primary ensuite offers a dual sink vanity, separate shower and garden tub. Ceramic and laminate wood flooring throughout, recent HVAC and fresh paint. Only 10 mins from I-35W and minutes from shopping, this gem won't last long!

