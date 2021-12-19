House hunt Utica: See what’s on the market now

(Utica, NY) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Utica than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

313 Willow Drive, Frankfort, 13357 3 Beds 2 Baths | $25,000 | Mobile Home | 1,050 Square Feet | Built in 1996

Quiet living in this cute home. 3 bedrooms/2 full baths with a wide open kitchen.

For open house information, contact Diana Raymond, COLDWELL BANKER PRIME PROPERTIES at 315-768-1680

46 Auburn Avenue, Utica, 13501 4 Beds 2 Baths | $124,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,392 Square Feet | Built in 1920

Come take a look at this spacious South Utica home. Featuring gorgeous Rochester hard woods throughout, new furnace, windows, doors and more! 3 large bedrooms and a bath and a half, along with a partially finished attic that could serve as a 4th bedroom or office. 2 stall garage and cute backyard.

For open house information, contact Shannon Dodge, BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY HOME SERVICES CNY at 315-733-0463

1307 Albany Rd, Litchfield, 13322 5 Beds 2 Baths | $239,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,150 Square Feet | Built in 1972

Looks are deceiving.... This home has massive space inside. This home features 5 bedrooms and could be 6. and 2 baths on 4.5 acres. There is room to add 2 additional baths upstairs and finish the nice dry basement. The home has a large fireplace with a propane fireplace stove 1 year old in the living room and semi open floor living area. There is a awesome screen porch off the dining area with a hot tub that stays. Large 2 car attached garage and workshop located off the garage. If that is not enough there is a wood shed and a detached 24x32 garage with dirt floor. Some built in desks and cabinets in some of the rooms. This home has awesome potential, why wait.....!!

For open house information, contact Delbert Ball, KELLER-WILLIAMS MOHAWK VALLEY at 315-701-6900

44 Auburn Avenue, Utica, 13502 3 Beds 2 Baths | $84,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,344 Square Feet | Built in 1920

Located in a great South Utica neighborhood close to everything, schools, bus line, hospitals and shopping. Large living room and dining room three nice size bedrooms and bath second floor with enclosed sun room. Newer furnace and some updates just a few high lights come check this out for yourself.

For open house information, contact Anthony Pavia, TOWN & CITY REAL ESTATE at 315-735-9850