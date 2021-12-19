House hunt Charleston: See what’s on the market now

(Charleston, SC) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Charleston will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

9 Fairway Oaks Lane, Isle Of Palms, 29451 4 Beds 4 Baths | $175,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,176 Square Feet | Built in 1998

Located in the popular Wild Dunes Resort on the Isle of Palms and conveniently located to the beach and resort amenities. 9 Fairway Oaks Ln. is just a short 4 minute walk to the beach (less than 300 yards). Featured with this 1/8 share is a 6 passenger gas powered golf cart, propane grill, bicycles, boogie boards, beach chairs, a commercial grade ice maker, and a cold/hot outdoor shower. The owners have kept this home meticulously maintained with repainted interiors, refinished wood floors, 30 year roof shingles, and new washer/dryer and kitchen appliances. There are several large decks and patios, including one off of the owner's suite. Share rotation is Tuesday 4pm to Tuesday 10:30am.

For open house information, contact Diane Vermillion, Dunes Properties of Chas Inc at 843-886-5600

199 Fishburne Street, Charleston, 29403 3 Beds 4 Baths | $640,000 | Single Family Attached | 1,410 Square Feet | Built in 2022

199 Fishburne Street is the epitome of luxury modern townhouse living with a rooftop terrace. Chesnut Development, which is one of downtown's premier developers/builders has partnered with local architects, Boyd Architects, to bring style, luxury and design unlike anything seen before, with features only seen on multi million dollar homes such as Sierra Pacific H3 Windows, floating concrete front staircase, thick boral mitered siding. The home features three beds, and three and half baths, with an open and sleek first floor. The kitchen boasts high end modern cabinetry and windows that go in the backsplash so that you can see your rear courtyard while cooking. Walking upstairs with your modern floor to ceiling metal railing, everything is open and spacious.

For open house information, contact Chamberlain Chesnut, The Boulevard Company, LLC at 843-619-7816

3202 Wood Duck Place, Seabrook Island, 29455 3 Beds 3 Baths | $799,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,150 Square Feet | Built in 1983

Updated and well maintained, lagoon front home located on a double lot and quiet residential street. Single level floor plan offering three bedrooms and two and a half bathrooms. Large great room with a vaulted ceiling giving the room an open and airy feel. Fully equipped, open kitchen with hardwood floors, stainless appliances, solid surface counters, bar seating plus a breakfast area and vaulted ceiling. The screened porch can be access from the kitchen for easy al fresco dining. Upstairs, is a loft providing additional flex space. The master suite has access to the rear deck and views of the lagoon and enclosed patio. Outdoor spaces include a porch off of the great room with access to two rear decks and the screened porch which also has access to the rear deck. Home is ideally

For open house information, contact Stuart Rumph, Seabrook Island Real Estate at 843-768-2560

1628 Folly Creek Way, Charleston, 29412 3 Beds 3 Baths | $775,000 | Duplex | 1,742 Square Feet | Built in 2007

Welcome to Palmetto Pointe Villa at Peas Island!!! A gated community situated on 8 acres surrounded by marshes and creeks to enjoy! This community has 3 shared Deep water docks, crabbing docks, Walking trail, Neighborhood pool with a clubhouse & exercise room, boat ramp, large live Oaks with gorgeous landscaping. The exterior was renovated in 2020, This home has smooth 9' ceilings, an elevator that services all 3 levels, crown molding and trim, recessed lighting, hardwood floors throughout, stainless appliances, a gas fireplace for those cool nights, granite countertops in the kitchen and 3 baths. The Master bath features double vanities with a separate shower and soaking tub. Screened in porch will provide quiet time to enjoy your marsh views. Oversized garage space that's convenient

For open house information, contact Ryan Weekley, NV Realty Group at 843-352-9088