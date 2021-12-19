Take a look at these homes on the market in Boles

(Boles, AR) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Boles than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

444 Polk Road 85, Mena, 71953 3 Beds 2 Baths | $149,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,680 Square Feet | Built in 2004

The possibilities are endless with this one! Quiet country setting centrally located to Buck Knob, Fouche, Ouachita Mountains, Wolf Pen trails, crystal and diamond digging, several lakes and rivers for fishing and floating, horse races and casinos. Spacious 3 br, 2 ba mobile home on 2.4 acres in Cherry Hill with a 30x40 pole barn. Land is both wooded and cleared. Home is fully furnished and move in ready - this one won't last long!

For open house information, contact Amanda Warrington, CENTURY 21 Perry Real Estate at 479-394-6500

1201 Averitt, Mena, 71953 2 Beds 1 Bath | $99,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,104 Square Feet | Built in 1960

Large lot with home, shop and above ground pool. The house has a nice deck, carport out back, laundry room, large kitchen and is super clean and neat. Could be a three bedroom! This is an affordable, comfortable home so call today!

For open house information, contact John L. Titsworth Jr., United Country Arkansas Properties at 479-394-7545

12290 S Hwy 71, Boles, 72926 3 Beds 1 Bath | $125,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,500 Square Feet | Built in 1976

Great potential with this charming home offering Hwy 71 Frontage and Wheel Chair Accessibility. Great location for a home based business with good road frontage. 3 BR 2 BA with stained concrete floors, tiled wheelchair accessible shower, large doorways and hallway. Custom builtin entertainment center/bookshelf in the great room which is an open floor plan to the kitchen and dining area. A great clean home with established garden spot, grapevines, chicken coup, fish pond, exterior hot tub and large 24x30 shop. Some open ground for small animals as well. Don't delay give us a call today for your private showing.

For open house information, contact Sarah (Beth) George, Waldron Realty at 479-637-9999

711 Magnolia Avenue, Mena, 71953 4 Beds 2 Baths | $115,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,025 Square Feet | Built in 1900

This HISTORIC BRICK VICTORIAN is waiting for the right owner to restore her to her former GLORY!! Wrap-around porch has 3 doors to the inside. 2 fireplaces and very large rooms, many with original hardwood floors. 7 rooms in the full walk-out basement with doors and windows on 3 sides! There used to be a garage in the basement as well. Ward Creek is on this 1 acre lot. Kitchen has many cabinets and a sun porch facing the Mountain View to the North. 2450 sq ft plus the basement about 1500 sq ft! MUST SEE!

For open house information, contact Tabitha Booher, Holly Springs Real Estate at 479-394-4200