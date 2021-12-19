Check out these Quemado homes on the market

(Quemado, NM) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Quemado will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

31 Lake View, Quemado, 87829 3 Beds 2 Baths | $299,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,440 Square Feet | Built in 2005

If you are hoping for a mountain getaway where you can leave your cares behind, this is the place . . . It needs nothing but to offer you a cozy welcome. This 3.5 acre property is just minutes from Quemado Lake for lots of recreation fun. “In the Pines Retreat” floor plan offers a master bedroom and master bathroom on the 2nd floor, plus two spacious guest rooms with guest bath on the first floor. Depending on the configuration . . . this home can comfortably sleep 10-12 . Beautiful mountain views are visible from throughout the home entertaining your senses from inside leading to the outside. Fine craftsmanship and attention to detail has certainly been invested in this custom log home. A Vermont Casting gas log stove heats the entire place easily and baseboard heat is in each bedroom. No AC is needed in this mountain setting. The inviting kitchen has custom-made cabinets and a neat antique looking electric stove, refrigerator & dishwasher, plus a microwave.

For open house information, contact Mary Greiert, Open Range Real Estate, LLC. at 575-533-6062

Valley, Quemado, 87829 3 Beds 2 Baths | $85,000 | Manufactured Home | 1,152 Square Feet | Built in 1999

Wonderful opportunity in the quiet Escudilla Bonita subdivision. Cute 1999 Karsten Built home has views all the way around. Enjoy beautiful New Mexico sunsets front the front deck. Home features an open living - dining room combo. Spacious master with an on suite bathroom and large tub. Galley style kitchen is open to the living/dining area. The other two bedrooms are on the other side of the livingroom with a full bath in between. There is elecetric, septic and phone to the home.The surrounding acerage offers a lot of landscaping, gardening or shop building opportunities. Easy access to the highway, BLM land and other recerational areas. Come watch the wildlife and enjoy the New Mexico night skies from this property.

For open house information, contact Jennifer Paige Lee, Datilland Properties at 505-209-0274