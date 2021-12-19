Plains-curious? These homes are on the market

(Plains, MT) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Plains than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

604 3Rd Street, Plains, 59859 4 Beds 3 Baths | $285,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,936 Square Feet | Built in 1951

BACK ON MARKET - NO FAULT OF PROPERTY - This spacious 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom split-level home in central Plains has been updated with metal roof (2017), concrete siding (2019), and freshly painted interior. An addition to original structure in 1990 added square footage and updated wiring throughout. Roomy bedrooms and closets, formal dining, breakfast nook, loads of kitchen cabinets, two bright and airy family/living rooms with large windows offering lots of natural light. Walk-out basement with multiple entries. Fenced back-yard, and covered deck are great for relaxing or entertaining. Call Mary Helliwell at 406.291.5219 or your Real Estate Professional.

For open house information, contact Mary Jane Helliwell, Keller Williams Realty Northwest Montana at 406-752-4700

15 Terrace Drive, Plains, 59859 2 Beds 2 Baths | $359,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,542 Square Feet | Built in 1994

Completely remodeled inside. Shows awesome. 2 bedrooms and 2 baths and an office which could be converted to 3rd bedroom easily. Beautiful views of the mountains and Clarkfork River. Open floor plan. Area of nice opens on the outskirts of Plains. Fruit trees and a fenced yard..

For open house information, contact Sam D Anderson, Clearwater Montana Properties - Missoula at 406-721-5300

307 Ruenauver Street, Plains, 59859 3 Beds 1 Bath | $290,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,462 Square Feet | Built in 1952

This property has a lot to offer...convenient location close to schools and everything in town. 3 bed, 1 bath, large fenced landscaped yard and a detached 2 car garage with additional shop space. A new interior paint job and this will be a great home.

For open house information, contact Denise Goodwin, Montana Real Estate NW at 406-826-5263

39 Gunsight, Plains, 59859 4 Beds 4 Baths | $1,975,000 | Single Family Residence | 6,594 Square Feet | Built in 2008

Looking for a horse-friendly gentleman’s ranch without sacrificing on the home? This 72 ac is 5 minutes outside of Plains, MT & may be just what you’re looking for? Set up for horses & cows w/several traps for rotating stock, working pens w/sweep-tub & alley for easy one-man loading. Large barn on slab w/tack room, plenty of storage & room to pull in a goose-neck trailer, RV or bus. The 4bed, 6 bath, 7,000 sq.ft. custom home is on a single level (w/exception of 400 sq.ft. loft). Built by a well-known builder as his personal estate, the home was designed w/family in mind and includes an expansive great room w/vaulted ceilings & open to the kitchen. Master suite & one guest bedroom at one end of the home w/two additional bedrooms at the other & the common area in the middle. High-end finishes throughout, wood & propane in-floor radiant heat, forced-air AC, central vac, & more. Even a large bonus room over the 4 car garage for overflow, media room, etc. Quality of construction is evident!

For open house information, contact Jim Toth, PureWest Christie's Bozeman at 406-586-9418