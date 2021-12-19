Check out these homes for sale in Marsing now

(Marsing, ID) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Marsing. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

5894 Stagecoach Dr., Homedale, 83628 4 Beds 2 Baths | $675,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,280 Square Feet | Built in 2003

Room to stretch! Check out this 4 bedroom, 2 bath home with 2280 sqft. Home sits on 2.29 acres, so if you have toys, this is the home for you! This home features a split bedroom, separate living and family rooms. Carpet throughout, laminate flooring in kitchen, pellet stove. Outside enjoy views of the Owyhee Mountains from the covered porch. If you like to tinker with stuff you will love the big 34 x 44 Shop with electricity and heat! Don't miss out on this one!

230 W Montana, Homedale, 83628 3 Beds 2 Baths | $249,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,340 Square Feet | Built in 1950

This home is set up as a duplex currently. One side is a 2 bed, 1 bath kitchen and living room. The other side has a 1 bed, 1 bath living room and kitchen and an unfinished basement area with washer and dryer hookups.

443 Canal Street, Marsing, 83639 5 Beds 3 Baths | $1,500,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,200 Square Feet | Built in 1970

FRIENDS AND FAMILY PLAN! This property is perfect for those that want to have there friends and family close. You start with the wonderful existing home that is located on .310 acre completely fenced and ready for entertaining for any event. There is also 2 one acre building parcels located in the County plus 4 City Lots above the home that would be a great place for single family homes, duplexes or possible apartments. This property has been used prior for an Air B n B with an income of 6K-8k a month. Build a new home, shop and duplex or two and let the Air B n b and duplexes pair for the property. So many possibilities with this unique property. The big bonus is the proximity to 14 local Wineries and Tours. There is endless recreation on the Snake River and the Local Public ground for hunting, hiking or 4 Wheeling. Easy 40 minute drive to Boise and the Airport. Make it a full time home or a family and friend getaway. Come take a private tour.

