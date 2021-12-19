Lyman-curious? These homes are on the market

(Lyman, WY) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Lyman. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

85 First Street, Mountain View, 82939 3 Beds 1 Bath | $175,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,400 Square Feet | Built in 1927

Great quiet location!! This home has huge potential. Fully fenced and has a well on the property. Call Cowboy State Realty with questions or to go take a look. 307-200-4332

For open house information, contact Holly Barnes, Cowboy State Realty at 307-200-4332

104 Second East St, Lyman, 82937 4 Beds 2 Baths | $269,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,062 Square Feet | Built in 1982

Situated in a great neighborhood, this split-level home has tons upgrades that make it a must see. New carpet in all the bedrooms, new vinyl flooring in the basement living room, new base boards and paint and by utilizing the gas fireplace as primary source of heat the owners have been able to keep the electric cost down. are just of the few of features of this amazing house.

For open house information, contact Justin Bradshaw, Bridger Valley Realty, Inc at 307-786-4663