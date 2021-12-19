ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lyman, WY

Lyman-curious? These homes are on the market

Lyman Times
Lyman Times
 2 days ago

(Lyman, WY) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Lyman. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35RTsr_0dR5b17e00

85 First Street, Mountain View, 82939

3 Beds 1 Bath | $175,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,400 Square Feet | Built in 1927

Great quiet location!! This home has huge potential. Fully fenced and has a well on the property. Call Cowboy State Realty with questions or to go take a look. 307-200-4332

For open house information, contact Holly Barnes, Cowboy State Realty at 307-200-4332

(ID: realtor---3yd-CMLSWY-20216234)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oL1U3_0dR5b17e00

104 Second East St, Lyman, 82937

4 Beds 2 Baths | $269,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,062 Square Feet | Built in 1982

Situated in a great neighborhood, this split-level home has tons upgrades that make it a must see. New carpet in all the bedrooms, new vinyl flooring in the basement living room, new base boards and paint and by utilizing the gas fireplace as primary source of heat the owners have been able to keep the electric cost down. are just of the few of features of this amazing house.

For open house information, contact Justin Bradshaw, Bridger Valley Realty, Inc at 307-786-4663

(ID: realtor---3yd-CMLSWY-20215066)

See more property details

The ruler of Dubai has been ordered to pay almost a billion dollars in a divorce settlement with his ex-wife in order to fund her protection from himself. A U.K. court has ordered Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, the prime minister of Dubai, to pay an unprecedented $700 million divorce settlement to ex-wife Princess Haya. High Court Judge Phillip Moor in his ruling cited safety concerns for Princess Haya and the divorced royal couple's children.
