ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seymour, TX

Seymour-curious? These homes are on the market

Seymour Updates
Seymour Updates
 2 days ago

(Seymour, TX) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Seymour will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jLtwN_0dR5arSc00

825 Brazos Street, Seymour, 76380

4 Beds 3 Baths | $350,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,000 Square Feet | Built in 1977

Luxurious 4 bedroom, 3 bath home on quiet street with two primary bedrooms, outdoor living area and pool. The open floor plan is great for entertaining with formal dining, breakfast area, living area, kitchen and bar. Backyard has outdoor living area with hot tub just off the pool with a gazebo and green house in the back. Two car carport with climate controlled garage and large work room or office area. This home has lots of amenities. Homes like this don't come on the market very often. Bring offers before it gets away!

For open house information, contact Chris Jakubicek, Lone Star Realty at 940-631-4825

Copyright © 2021 North Texas Real Estate Information Systems, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NTREIS-14683230)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0b99z6_0dR5arSc00

200 S Foley Street, Seymour, 76380

3 Beds 2 Baths | $160,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,313 Square Feet | Built in 1952

Back on the market due to buyers financing falling through! Perfectly maintained 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom that sits on a treed corner lot. Brand new siding in 2018, metal roof 2017, all new luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout entire home and hot water heater in 2021. Seller installed new gas lines under the home with multiple gas heaters as well. Home includes central HVAC, but this feature was added to not have to rely on electricity. Large backyard with St. Augustine grass and mature trees. Includes 20x30 shop complete with electric and full attic for additional storage.

For open house information, contact Macey Hardin, Monument Realty at 214-705-7827

Copyright © 2021 North Texas Real Estate Information Systems, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NTREIS-14715883)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Business
City
Seymour, TX
Local
Texas Real Estate
Fox News

Dubai sheikh ordered to fund ex-wife's $700M protection from himself

The ruler of Dubai has been ordered to pay almost a billion dollars in a divorce settlement with his ex-wife in order to fund her protection from himself. A U.K. court has ordered Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, the prime minister of Dubai, to pay an unprecedented $700 million divorce settlement to ex-wife Princess Haya. High Court Judge Phillip Moor in his ruling cited safety concerns for Princess Haya and the divorced royal couple's children.
WORLD
NBC News

Trump booed after revealing he got a Covid booster shot

Former President Donald Trump drew boos from an audience in Dallas on Sunday night after revealing in an appearance with former Fox News host Bill O'Reilly that he got a Covid booster shot. “Both the president and I are vaxxed,” O’Reilly said during the final stop of "The History Tour,"...
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Heater#Backyard#Lone Star Realty#Monument Realty
Seymour Updates

Seymour Updates

Seymour, TX
26
Followers
295
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Seymour Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy