Seymour-curious? These homes are on the market

(Seymour, TX) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Seymour will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

825 Brazos Street, Seymour, 76380 4 Beds 3 Baths | $350,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,000 Square Feet | Built in 1977

Luxurious 4 bedroom, 3 bath home on quiet street with two primary bedrooms, outdoor living area and pool. The open floor plan is great for entertaining with formal dining, breakfast area, living area, kitchen and bar. Backyard has outdoor living area with hot tub just off the pool with a gazebo and green house in the back. Two car carport with climate controlled garage and large work room or office area. This home has lots of amenities. Homes like this don't come on the market very often. Bring offers before it gets away!

200 S Foley Street, Seymour, 76380 3 Beds 2 Baths | $160,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,313 Square Feet | Built in 1952

Back on the market due to buyers financing falling through! Perfectly maintained 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom that sits on a treed corner lot. Brand new siding in 2018, metal roof 2017, all new luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout entire home and hot water heater in 2021. Seller installed new gas lines under the home with multiple gas heaters as well. Home includes central HVAC, but this feature was added to not have to rely on electricity. Large backyard with St. Augustine grass and mature trees. Includes 20x30 shop complete with electric and full attic for additional storage.

