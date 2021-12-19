Take a look at these homes for sale in New Bloomfield

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
(New Bloomfield, PA) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in New Bloomfield than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

102 Blue Mountain Rd, Carlisle, 17013

4 Beds 3 Baths | $495,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,265 Square Feet | Built in None

Our all-time best selling home plan.. Grand entry and convenient staircase accessing both foyer and kitchen. Sweeping kitchen design allows you to cook and admire the fireplace at the same time. Off of the kitchen is a mud room, powder room and spacious closet. Dining room and living room to the front of the home. First floor office/study off of the great room. (See Community Sales Manager for details.)

For open house information, contact Brittany Holtz Landmark Homes

27 Deer Run Alley, Loysville, 17047

3 Beds 2 Baths | $184,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,120 Square Feet | Built in 1973

Holiday Cheer Begins Here!! Subtle touches make this house different from the rest! Many updates in 2020 to include new heat pump/CA, Smart thermostat, ceiling fans, solar panels, R48 insulation in attic, water tank, hot water heater, Front door and screen door. Carport includes charging station for a generator or electric car. Solar panels have significantly decreased the electric bill.

190 Kauffman Rd, Thompsontown, 17094

3 Beds 3 Baths | $299,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,806 Square Feet | Built in 1991

Thompsontown, Juniata County, 1 1/2 story home, 3 Bed, 2 1/2 Bath, with top quality upgrades including spacious Rosewood kitchen, granite counter tops & ceramic tile floor. Property includes new carpets, hardwood floors, Anderson windows & loft/attic above the garage. Newer roof & mini-split heating & cooling throughout home. The dining room French doors open onto the rear deck for entertaining while enjoying awesome mountain views! Attached dream garage, recently built with water, electric, mini-split for heating & cooling, Epoxy coated floor & vehicle lift. Attic/loft is above garage with access & can enter storage area from 2nd floor bedroom as well. Call Listing Agent for a personal tour! Located minutes from 322!

