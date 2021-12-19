Check out these Ajo homes on the market

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
(Ajo, AZ) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Ajo will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bgN0h_0dR5a4jc00

521 W Solana Avenue, Ajo, 85321

2 Beds 1 Bath | $14,500 | Single Family Residence | 627 Square Feet | Built in 1935

Fix up single family on the main road in Ajo.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zyAe1_0dR5a4jc00

340 E 2Nd Avenue, Ajo, 85321

2 Beds 1 Bath | $91,000 | Single Family Residence | 793 Square Feet | Built in 1951

Take a look at this charming house in Ajo, AZ! This house is situated on the edge of town and is a quaint 2 bedroom 1 bathroom home. The house has a brand new mini split AC system for heating and cooling! In the fenced in yard there is a 1 car garage in the back, and the house is also equipped with a 1 car carport.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05auCX_0dR5a4jc00

3251 N. Ajo-Gila Bend Hwy, Ajo, 85321

2 Beds 2 Baths | $198,099 | Single Family Residence | 1,208 Square Feet | Built in 1998

This home surrounds a courtyard. The open living room, kitchen, and dining area, and 1 bathroom is on one side of the courtyard, while 2 bedrooms and 1 bath are on the other side. All areas have ceramic tile and are cooled by mini-splits. There is a large 2-car garage and workshop off the courtyard. The second building has a 1-car garage and guest room. There is a fence around the back yard with trees and a sitting area. The RV hookups are great for extra guests.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nBv1g_0dR5a4jc00

521 W Lomita, Ajo, 85321

2 Beds 1 Bath | $135,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,084 Square Feet | Built in 1948

This 2 Bd/1 Ba home has an open living room, dining, and kitchen area. The newer windows allow more light in, making it look larger. There is also a bonus room that can be a computer/craft's room. The wrap around covered porch makes for cooler temperatures throughout the home. Quite a bit of time is spent on the covered patio - overlooking the terraced yard.

