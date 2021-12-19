ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stroud, OK

Check out these Stroud homes on the market

Stroud Digest
 2 days ago

(Stroud, OK) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Stroud. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IvgYl_0dR5ZzYN00

511 W Central Street, Stroud, 74079

3 Beds 2 Baths | $149,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,447 Square Feet | Built in 1995

This ideal Family home is perfect for a first time home buyer or investor. This Brick Home has 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and 2 car garage with Chamberlain opener! Kitchen has new electric range, new vent hood and new dishwasher. Fresh paint and faux wood blinds. Backyard has covered, screened patio and storage building. Great location! Move in ready! Don't let this one pass you by!

For open house information, contact Kelly Spears, Keller Williams Central OK ED at 405-330-2626

Copyright © 2021 MLSOK, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-OCMAROK-985079)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aYUDK_0dR5ZzYN00

349241 E 970 Road, Sparks, 74869

2 Beds 1 Bath | $57,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,012 Square Feet | Built in 1957

Secluded, quiet 2 bed, 1 bath house on 2 acres (MOL) with an additional cabin that has a bedroom, bathroom, and kitchen. This peaceful private house needs some work but would make a perfect getaway or starter home. It is going to take some TLC but there is potential here for a beautiful place.

For open house information, contact Chris Elerick, All Seasons Realty, LLC at 918-377-2234

Copyright © 2021 MLSOK, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-OCMAROK-980828)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eNqIp_0dR5ZzYN00

1020 N 3Rd Avenue, Stroud, 74079

3 Beds 3 Baths | $235,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,057 Square Feet | Built in 1999

Beautiful House on a Large Wooded Lot. 3 Bed 2 Full Bath 1 Half Bath with Lots of Updates,New Paint Newer HVAC, new water heater Newer Roof, Kitchen Has been Nicely Renovated with Custom Tile, Custom Counter Tops, White Painted Cabinets and Stainless Steel Appliances. Large Living Room with Fireplace and Great View of the Back Yard. Large Master Suite with Tray Ceiling, Spacious Master Bath with Tiled Tub and Shower. Secondary Bedrooms are on the Opposite side of the House and Offer a Generous Amount of Space. The Back yard is a Wonderful Entertaining Space with Covered Patio and Electric Outlet for a Hot Tub With a Storm Shelter This Home is in a Great Neighborhood in Walking Distance to all Schools. State of the Art New High School and Revamping all the other Schools. If you work in OKC or Tulsa This is a Great Little Town is Right in the Middle of Both and only a 45 Min Commute. Buyer to verify all Information

For open house information, contact Lana Place, Allied, Inc., REALTORS at 405-879-2266

Copyright © 2021 MLSOK, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-OCMAROK-988829)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ulYYv_0dR5ZzYN00

121 S 3Rd, Stroud, 74079

5 Beds 1 Bath | $68,500 | Single Family Residence | 2,044 Square Feet | Built in 1900

This corner lot fixer upper has potential with 5 bedrooms, 1 bath. The construction was started on the second bath but was not able to be finished. The homes sets on 4 lots.

For open house information, contact Tamara Cooper, eXp Realty at 888-560-3964

Copyright © 2021 MLS Technology, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NORESOK-2136675)

ABOUT

With Stroud Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

