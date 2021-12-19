Top homes for sale in Corning

(Corning, AR) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Corning. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

513 Mccracken Street, Success, 72470 2 Beds 1 Bath | $58,500 | Single Family Residence | 864 Square Feet | Built in 1975

This charming home is situated close to waterways and only 20 minutes from Doniphan MO. Updated within the last three years: carpet and linoleum flooring, vinyl siding on exterior, all windows replaced with tilt out easy wash windows, and new metal roof with 20 year warranty.

For open house information, contact Alicia Karnes, Coldwell Banker Real Estate Group at 870-239-2700

8 County Road 1411, Corning, 72422 3 Beds 3 Baths | $169,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,856 Square Feet | Built in None

3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath house sitting on a gorgeous corner lot that's almost a half acre. Very nice back yard with an inground pool. This house is stunning and has so much to offer.

For open house information, contact Rachel Sellmeyer, IMAGE Realty at 870-236-2121

19644 Highway 67 South, Neelyville, 63954 4 Beds 3 Baths | $174,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,408 Square Feet | Built in 1980

Well maintained home in the desirable Neelyville School District. This 4 bed 3 bath home is sure to impress. Large family room with beautiful wood finishes. With the home comes a Hot-Tub and with 0.78 acres you'll have plenty of room to roam.

For open house information, contact Cole Cooper, Poplar Bluff Realty Inc at 785-760-0

77 Cr 1412, Corning, 72422 4 Beds 3 Baths | $179,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,884 Square Feet | Built in None

4 bedroom 3 bath house on a huge corner lot that is fenced. Nice 30 x 36 shop.

For open house information, contact Rachel Sellmeyer, IMAGE Realty at 870-236-2121