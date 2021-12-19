House hunt Bedford: See what’s on the market now

(Bedford, KY) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Bedford. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

277 November St, Hanover, 47243 3 Beds 2 Baths | $180,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,288 Square Feet | Built in 2021

New Construction 1288 sq feet, 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, 2 car attached garage. Roof pitch has been changed by builder to 5/12 pitch.House is brick with white vinyl siding. Room measurements are as per blueprints - areas may vary slightly. Taxes reported are for vacant land. Builder stated home will be complete in December 2021.

121 Walker Ave, Sulphur, 40070 4 Beds 2 Baths | $140,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,782 Square Feet | Built in 2007

Adorable 4 bedroom home! Peaceful Country Living AND Convenient! 5 miles to I71, exit 28!! FOUR bedrooms, Open floor plan with split bedrooms. Family room and Formal Living Room. Great kitchen! 300 Sq Ft screened in back porch. Electric to outbuilding. Roof and HVAC are both 1 year young!! High speed internet is available! 2nd to the last home on a dead end street!!Schedule your private showing today!

7710 W Hwy 524, Westport, 40077 3 Beds 2 Baths | $380,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,495 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Escape the city where the stars are brighter and the sounds of Mother nature abound. 20 minutes to Prospect straight out Scenic Hwy 42. Nearly new 1.5 story open concept with volume ceilings and a great LVP flooring choice. Wrap around deck to enjoy the sound of the creek. Great looking High end finishes will compliment any decor. Full stainless steel appliance package. $40,000 metal roof that will last for many decades. The property has a Mini sewer treatment plant, (no sewer taxes) city water and high efficiency heat pump. Paver front walk to the front door. Most of the acreage is wooded with a nice size lawn area around the house. Plenty of guest parking and room to add a large garage. Just a couple minutes off US 42 on Hwy 524.

948 L Esprit Pkwy, Pendleton, 40055 3 Beds 3 Baths | $1,500,000 | Farm | 3,738 Square Feet | Built in 1997

RARE OPPORTUNITY! Your own private resort with beautiful architect built custom designed home in 1997. Known as Full Circle Dresasage training center. Amazing 360 view of the 61plus acres including a view of the twin spires of the equestrian center from the breakfast table! Home offers 3 bedrooms, open floor-plan, chef's kitchen and unfinished basement. In-ground pool with new liner. Wonderful Butler Barn with 18 horse stalls (12x12) 10 ft isle, tack room, wash stall, blacksmith stall and more! 2 bedroom apartment and 144x75 indoor arena with auto water-er overhead. Over 5 fenced pastures (some black 4 board and some farm fencing) for your horses. Outdoor arena too (100x200). Metal 30x40 hay barn. Zoned for a 1300ft landing strip too! Bring your equine dreams to life here! John Hawkins of Kovert Hawkins Armstrong Architects designed home. Wrap around porch. Relaxation from every direction of this home. Enter into the open tile foyer with breakfast area offering a view of the twin spires of the equestrian center. Chef's kitchen with Vulcan gas range/oven. Plenty of counter top and cabinet space too. Open floor plan with lots of natural light in dining room and living room. Half bathroom is unique with guest coat room too. First floor laundry is spacious. Owners suite has a wonderful sitting room, bedroom, large primary bathroom and walk-in closet. Second bedroom also on first floor. Fabulous family room with vaulted ceiling, beams and access to the in-ground pool with new liner. Upstairs find another great bedroom, full bathroom and ample closet space. Basement is unfinished yet offers HUGE storage areas. Lower level 2.5 car garage is deep with storage built in too! 1000 gallon buried propane tank for the home. Butler barn is quality built! 2 bedroom apartment with kitchen, bathroom. Barn use laundry room and half bathroom too. (Currently renting barn month to month $2500/mo for apartment and 15 stalls) 500 gallon buried propane tank for the barn. Over head watering system above 144x75 indoor arena. Additional 30x40 metal hay barn building too. Loads of negotiable equipment (Kubota Tractor, manure spreader, bush hog, equine items and more!) Property has a zoning approval for a 1300 ft landing strip too! L'Esprit offers bridle paths for property owners. Check out www.lesprit.org for information. Annual fees are assessments that are currently $211.48 plus $3.52 per acre, per year. (Due July annually) Maintains entrance, bridle paths, association admin, utilities for common areas, enforcement of cov and restrictions.

