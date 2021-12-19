Top homes for sale in Presidio

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidio, TX

Presidio Dispatch
Presidio Dispatch
 2 days ago

(Presidio, TX) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Presidio will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jgywc_0dR5Ygzb00

404 N Porto Rico, Presidio, 79845

3 Beds 1 Bath | $200,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,500 Square Feet | Built in 1990

If your looking for a house located near the border this is the home for you! Great house located in quiet community .Home is very close to shopping & dining .Comes with small shop.

For open house information, contact Janet Acosta, Meraki Home Realty, LLC at 432-272-0404

For open house information, contact Janet Acosta, Meraki Home Realty, LLC at 432-272-0404


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JL5Kr_0dR5Ygzb00

1200 N Fm 170, Presidio, 79845

2 Beds 2 Baths | $550,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,487 Square Feet | Built in 1998

Rare opportunity! Established income producing contract with the U.S. Customs and Border Protection. Readily available for hook-up are 22 additional mobile trailer lots. Residential and workshop building on premises. The mobile home park sits on approximately 4 of the 13 acres. The additional 8.99 acres adjacent to the park present future investors the opportunity to acquire a stabilized community with an opportunity for growth and increased rental income. Great location for HIP Camping!

For open house information, contact Carol Morrow, KELLER WILLIAMS REALTY -Midland at 432-520-5151

For open house information, contact Carol Morrow, KELLER WILLIAMS REALTY -Midland at 432-520-5151


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mycfu_0dR5Ygzb00

1304 W Utopia Rd, Presidio, 79845

2 Beds 1 Bath | $150,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,280 Square Feet | Built in 1970

Beautifully renovated adobe, cozy 2 bed- 1 bath with porch off the kitchen. There is a detached carport and studio/storage in back. Unique features include low-e windows, talavera tile in the kitchen and bath, stained wood beam ceilings, interior glassed doors, large bathroom with soaking tub and antique walnut wardrobe. Cedar posts and beam features add to the ambiance and a glass-view wood burning stove keeps you cozy in winter. There are two mini-splits for year round comfort. Move-in.

For open house information, contact Kathleen Walstrom, Marfa Realty & Auction, LLC at 432-729-3962

For open house information, contact Kathleen Walstrom, Marfa Realty & Auction, LLC at 432-729-3962





