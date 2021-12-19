Top homes for sale in Presidio

(Presidio, TX) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Presidio will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

404 N Porto Rico, Presidio, 79845 3 Beds 1 Bath | $200,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,500 Square Feet | Built in 1990

If your looking for a house located near the border this is the home for you! Great house located in quiet community .Home is very close to shopping & dining .Comes with small shop.

1200 N Fm 170, Presidio, 79845 2 Beds 2 Baths | $550,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,487 Square Feet | Built in 1998

Rare opportunity! Established income producing contract with the U.S. Customs and Border Protection. Readily available for hook-up are 22 additional mobile trailer lots. Residential and workshop building on premises. The mobile home park sits on approximately 4 of the 13 acres. The additional 8.99 acres adjacent to the park present future investors the opportunity to acquire a stabilized community with an opportunity for growth and increased rental income. Great location for HIP Camping!

1304 W Utopia Rd, Presidio, 79845 2 Beds 1 Bath | $150,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,280 Square Feet | Built in 1970

Beautifully renovated adobe, cozy 2 bed- 1 bath with porch off the kitchen. There is a detached carport and studio/storage in back. Unique features include low-e windows, talavera tile in the kitchen and bath, stained wood beam ceilings, interior glassed doors, large bathroom with soaking tub and antique walnut wardrobe. Cedar posts and beam features add to the ambiance and a glass-view wood burning stove keeps you cozy in winter. There are two mini-splits for year round comfort. Move-in.

