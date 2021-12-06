ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
52-year-old Gregory Lynn Baker dead after getting struck twice in Augusta (Augusta, GA)

 6 days ago

On Saturday night, 52-year-old Gregory Lynn Baker, from Augusta, lost his life after being hit by two vehicles in Augusta.

As per the initial information, the fatal pedestrian crash took place in the 3700 block of Peach Orchard Road.

December 6, 2021

