Homes for sale in Franklin: New listings

315 Upper Bay Road, Sanbornton, 03269 5 Beds 6 Baths | $3,895,000 | Single Family Residence | 6,872 Square Feet | Built in 1800

This Executive Retreat, with picturesque views of Lake Winnisquam and distant mountains, overlooks private stocked ponds, rolling meadows and woodlands. Masterfully designed and crafted into the original attached barn, the Great Room is simply stunning. With a two-story fireplace, original beams, soaring ceilings, a chef’s kitchen and comfortable seating areas, the space is both welcoming and relaxing. It was designed to accommodate intimate family dinners or large gatherings. Patio doors open to a sweeping veranda which is the perfect spot to relax and enjoy your morning coffee or a glass of wine in the evening. The views are spectacular. On the main level of this retreat, you have a private office, a game room, a cozy den with fireplace and two large en-suite bedrooms. The second level has four additional en-suite bedrooms, a hobby-room and a loft. The home is surrounded by perineal gardens, fruit trees, vegetable gardens and blueberries. There is also a fun Maple sugar shack. The more than 40 acres of land assures your privacy and is ideal for snowshoeing or taking a relaxing walk. It is conveniently located with easy access to Route 93 and less than two hours from Boston or one hour to skiing. This home is a treasure.

For open house information, contact Susan Bradley, Coldwell Banker Realty Gilford NH at 603-524-2255

742 Sanborn Road, Sanbornton, 03269 3 Beds 2 Baths | $299,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,080 Square Feet | Built in 1992

Convenient location in the sought after town of Sanbornton. The cape style home sits back from the road on the 3 acres of usable land. There is a pear and peach tree, a boomerang lilac and an open lot ideal for chickens in the well built coop & pets. The living room has an abundance of windows to bring in the sunshine, a brick hearth and opening to the eat-in updated kitchen. All appliances stay, and there is plenty of cabinet space and a door to the deck which runs along the back of the house. There is a first floor bedroom with access to the full bath & laundry. Two additional bedrooms are on the second floor with a half bath. A wood stove in the lower level provides a back-up source of heat & the open basement door brings the heat to the living area.This is a great place to call home.

For open house information, contact Theresa Grella, Bean Group / Amherst at 800-450-7784

54 Alice Drive, Concord, 03303 3 Beds 3 Baths | $397,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,871 Square Feet | Built in 2004

Looking for easy living with Natural Gas, City Water and Sewer and Central Air! All of this in a great colonial with 2 car garage, nice flat backyard with large deck and above ground pool. First floor has open floor plan with large family room and dining room. Kitchen with walk-in pantry and stainless steel appliances. Additional study or playing room and 1/2 bath on 1st floor. 2nd floor offers large Master with master bath with double sinks, and a walk-in closet. 2nd floor laundry, and 2 additional bedrooms, and another full Bath. Newer Carpets and flooring.

For open house information, contact Mary-Hope Rennie, Keller Williams Realty Metro-Concord at 603-226-2220

126 Chance Pond Road, Franklin, 03235 3 Beds 3 Baths | $329,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,536 Square Feet | Built in 2021

New construction home. Home has foundation and is framed. Will be completed in about 60 days. You still have time to come and pick floors and kitchen. Great location and near all that the White Mountains has to offer with Skiing and the lakes. Home will have granite countertops and has public water and sewer.

For open house information, contact Scott Perdue, RE/MAX Synergy at 603-472-3900