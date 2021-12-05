Check out these houses for sale in East Liverpool

(EAST LIVERPOOL, OH) A house offers an unmatched value proposition: Not only a place to call home, but an investment that lasts.

From sweeping views to cozy neighborhoods, there’s something for everyone in this blend of properties from around the area.

Considered by many financial advisors to be a bedrock investment for young families and older Americans alike, a house gives you more than a home base.

Take a look at these East Liverpool listings:

8221 Veterans Blvd, Other, 26034 2 Beds 1 Bath | $80,000 | Single Family Residence | 720 Square Feet | Built in 1976

Adorable two bedroom home conveniently located in Chester WV! This cute as a button raised ranch offers a cozy feel with plenty of storage! The kitchen boasts ample counter and cabinet space! A cozy living room features a wood burning stove prefect for winter nights and the backyard yard features a nice porch for the summer days! Priced at just 80,000, this home will go fast! Call today for more information.

For open house information, contact Bill Raymond, eXp Realty at 877-477-2902

47336 Bell School Rd, East Liverpool, 43920 2 Beds 1 Bath | $155,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,144 Square Feet | Built in 1976

Brick Ranch Home in a Great Location! This home is located 1 mile from Beaver Creek State Park, 1.5 miles from Beaver Local School, and 2 miles from Beaver Creek Meadows Golf Course. The home has a large living room featuring a brick fireplace that has a wood burner insert. The eat-in kitchen and dining room have a glass door leading to a covered back patio enclosed by a brick half-wall. Also on the first floor are two bedrooms, the laundry, and a full bathroom with a walk-in shower. The attached two-car garage has access to the home and two automatic door openers. The full basement is unfinished. The bottom of the driveway is scheduled to be paved.

For open house information, contact Zach Underwood, Underwood & Associates at 330-385-8580

1763 Clark Ave, Wellsville, 43968 4 Beds 2 Baths | $107,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,884 Square Feet | Built in 1930

Well maintained home conveniently located just blocks from 7 and 39 ramps. This spacious home features nicely refinished wood floors and high ceilings. An updated kitchen with plenty of cabinets and counterspace and includes all stainless steel appliances. Convenient first floor laundry. Numerous renovations include roof, siding, windows, furnace, central air, plumbing, and electric. The large first floor bedroom suite includes a bath with both a tub and shower. The large walk-up attic could finished to create a lot of additional living space. There is a nice 24 24 x 24 garage located off the back alley. The freezer in the basement and refrigerator in the garage also stay. Central air for your summertime comfort.

For open house information, contact Deborah M Morris, Hardcastle Realty, LLC at 330-426-6600

37316 Eagleton Rd, Lisbon, 44432 4 Beds 3 Baths | $598,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,126 Square Feet | Built in 2001

One in a Million...this unique property has everything you've ever wanted and much more! The lovely foyer welcomes you home. Spend family time in the living room. Luxurious kitchen is every cooks dream, whip up a home cooked meal or entertain your guests. First floor also has your own office, a sunroom and a conveniently located laundry room. 4 bedrooms upstairs, finally plenty of room for everyone! The master suite has so many inviting features such as your own sauna, large walk-in closet, and full bathroom. The finished lower level gives you the large family room you've been wanting and there is plenty of space for your own personal gym. The sliding glass doors walkout to your yard. Outdoorsy? You are in luck! 21.21 acres of fun awaits you. Do a little front porch sittin' or relax on your back deck. Ready for a little excitement? It's playtime with your own motocross track right in your backyard. Ready for more? Plenty of space to work on projects and hobbies. Three car attached garage and a 40x32 detached, 3 bay garage with a 10 ft. door, a kitchen, and a convenient half bath as well. Here is a bonus perk: it's heated for those chilly Ohio days. There is also a Quonset Hut in case your hobbies take up a bit more space! This is it, it's time to move!

For open house information, contact Katherine M Oesch, Keller Williams Chervenic Rlty at 330-686-1644