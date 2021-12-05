Check out these Willcox homes on the market

(Willcox, AZ) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Willcox will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

5899 E Helens Drive, Willcox, 85643 4 Beds 4 Baths | $385,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,010 Square Feet | Built in 2005

Gorgeous 40-acre Ranch located in the Famed Willcox Bench and Wine region. 35 acres are untouched and ready for endless possibilities. Custom Built home has 3 bedrooms and 3 full baths with a Bunk House and A3/4 bath in the barn. Each room has its own entrance for privacy. Home is Constructed of Concrete Block which has been filled with concrete and Stucco Finished, the home has amazing insulation value. Large loft overlooking Main living room with Beautiful Steel Spiral staircase. Entire property is fenced and Cross fenced with a combination of Barbed wire and Field fencing. This Home has a brand-new metal roof as of Feb 2019 with a 5 year Warranty. Well has been Overhauled at the cost of $16,815 in October 2021

For open house information, contact Krista Nicole Benavides, Tierra Antigua Realty at 520-508-4844

29350 W Bonita Klondyke Road, Willcox, 85643 0 Bed 1 Bath | $220,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,900 Square Feet | Built in 2018

Unique Prepper property, located on 36 acres in Eureka Springs Ranches II. Property has a private well with two water storage tanks, Owned solar panels on tiers, that also act as Cover for the RV pad and shop/storage pad. The home consists of six 40'long x 8' wide x 9' high ConEx boxes and is unfinished, on a cement pad. Kitchen cabinets, and appliances are on the property, just waiting for you to configure the interior to your liking.OH - and don't forget the gorgeous mountain views and wildlife just waiting for you to enjoy.

For open house information, contact Katherine L Mendez, Mesquite Ranch Realty Inc at 520-766-6778

390 N Biddle Avenue, Willcox, 85643 0 Bed 0 Bath | $69,000 | Single Family Residence | 660 Square Feet | Built in 1979

7700 SQ FT LOT IN THE CITY OF WILLCOX . HAS A 600 SQ FT BURNT ADOBE STORAGE BUILDING ON THE PROPERTY WITH ELECTRIC AND WATER. LOT IS FENCED.

For open house information, contact Rey Martinez, DiPeso Realty at 520-384-0011

1209 S Taylor Road, Willcox, 85643 4 Beds 2 Baths | $240,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,681 Square Feet | Built in 1998

Out in the country but close to town. Home has 9 plus acres, metal roof, beautiful kitchen cabinets, 4 bedroom, split bedroom floor plan. Covered porch in front for outdoor living, wonderful mountain views. Easy access to I-10. Zoning is RU2, one house per two acres. Private well, 55-570592. No HOA. Please do not disturb tenant, we need two-day notice to show. Tenant needs 60 days to vacate.

For open house information, contact Leisa Michelle Johnson, DiPeso Realty at 520-586-2122