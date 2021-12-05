Top homes for sale in Newberry

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
(Newberry, SC) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Newberry will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FCSoW_0dEhlZrL00

5418 Mt. Bethel Garmany Road, Newberry, 29108

3 Beds 3 Baths | $1,298,500 | Farm | 3,791 Square Feet | Built in 1997

Turn key farm! Custom brick home with a walkout basement situated on 86 acres. Fence lines border the entire property. 3,000 sqft shop with power, water, and air compressor for all your equipment and toys. Property also has a Tractor/equipment shed, livestock corral, hay barn and water troughs throughout the pastures. Creek could be a potential pond site! Everything in the interior of home is custom including cabinetry in both kitchens. Walk-out basement has full kitchen and a full bath. It's a great entertainment space and walk-out is covered making it perfect for family gatherings and grilling out! Basement could also be used as a mother-in-law suite if desired. This property is accessible from two different roads. Live stock, Tractors, equipment, etc. are all available for purchase! Only 3 miles from interstate! Only 25 minutes to Lake Murray, 30 minutes from Harbison/Columbia, hour from Spartanburg, and only a little over 2 hours from Charleston.

For open house information, contact Jacob Hopper, eXp Realty LLC at 888-440-2798

Copyright © 2021 Consolidated MLS, SC. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CMLSSC-530492)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VmeTf_0dEhlZrL00

2736 & 2738 Bay Street, Newberry, 29108

3 Beds 2 Baths | $240,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,027 Square Feet | Built in 1968

In the heart of Newberry. Nice location with high traffic visibility this could be a great home or business. 1 miles to downtown Newberry (shipping dining, entertainment). Hospital less than one mile. This is the hub of the wheel. Stop light on Wilson Road makes a great stop for cars if you want it to be a business.

For open house information, contact Buddy Livingston, ERA Wilder Realty at 803-345-6713

Copyright © 2021 Consolidated MLS, SC. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CMLSSC-530576)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0n8r3D_0dEhlZrL00

643 Meadows View Lane, Newberry, 29108

4 Beds 3 Baths | $310,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,045 Square Feet | Built in 2010

Come see this beautiful all-brick split ranch, nestled on a 1.05 acre lot. If you are looking for private one-story living in beautiful Newberry County, here it is. The big covered Southern front porch welcomes you into the large open concept living room. The home boasts a large master en suite across the home from the other bathrooms. This home is waiting for you!

For open house information, contact Tom Franceschina, W Realty at 803-732-9119

Copyright © 2021 Consolidated MLS, SC. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CMLSSC-523236)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1G1n3V_0dEhlZrL00

1304 Airport Road, Newberry, 29108

3 Beds 3 Baths | $235,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,156 Square Feet | Built in 1949

First time on the market and only owned by 1 family. The Shealy Homestead was hand built by the original owners in 1949 and has a lifetime full of memories. The "children" of the home are now ready for a new family to make their own memories in this versatile property. This special property has over 6 acres, part in the city, part in the county. The homes is adorned with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, a large living room with lots of natural light, home office/flex space, and a den with a separate entrance. The home needs a little TLC and can be made into a new families dream home. Property is being sold "as-is, where is."

For open house information, contact Angela Reid, ERA Wilder Realty at 803-345-6713

Copyright © 2021 Consolidated MLS, SC. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CMLSSC-521527)

See more property details

