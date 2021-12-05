ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
On the hunt for a home in Mt Sterling? These houses are on the market

(Mt Sterling, KY) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Mt Sterling. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

137 College Street, Winchester, 40391

5 Beds 2 Baths | $225,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,200 Square Feet | Built in None

Newly renovated custom built home located within walking distance of Parks & Recreation & College Park. Large rooms with plenty of extra space for family & friends. Nice large wrap-around porch. New Metal Roof.

For open house information, contact Jon Bentley, Keller Williams Greater Lexington at 859-721-2121

Copyright © 2021 Lexington-Bluegrass Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-LBARKY-20124013)

201 Mallard Drive, Mt Sterling, 40353

3 Beds 2 Baths | $154,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,200 Square Feet | Built in 2009

Here it is! Just what you have been looking for and it's Move In Ready! This home will not last long in this market so let's go! Offers 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, living rm, kitchen with appliances, dining, laundry rm and garage in basement. Country views to enjoy from the covered front porch and the rear deck. Central heat & air. Public water and sewer.Please note the yard is NOT a large as the mowed area behind the house. A picture of the PVA aerial is in the pictures to give you the approx. boundary.**Home inspections are welcome, but seller is selling as is.

For open house information, contact Tracy Garrett, McCormick Realty Inc. at 859-498-4317

Copyright © 2021 Lexington-Bluegrass Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-LBARKY-20121505)

15 Calloway Street, Winchester, 40391

4 Beds 3 Baths | $242,500 | Single Family Residence | 3,488 Square Feet | Built in 1904

O.K., I know some of you have had a yearning to own a historical home with its old world charm, full of character and gorgeous detailed craftsmanship. But perhaps you don't have, or can't spare, the time, patience, money, etc. to get the home up to it's full potential. Well, we've got you covered! Just move in and enjoy! This home has already been lovingly restored to maintain its historical integrity but also updated and improved for today's lifestyles! It is PERFECT for entertaining with large, spacious rooms that feature original fireplaces and mantles, hardwood flooring, magnificent woodwork and other intricate details throughout....inside and outside! The tall ceilings and oversized windows create a wonderful sense of additional space. The kitchen is incredible, with an island, cherry cabinetry and stainless appliances. It is a historic ''Bluegrass Trust Home'' and has been featured by the Winchester Historic Preservation Commission and the Winchester Tourism Commission. 4 large bedrooms, 3 full baths, a garage, wraparound porch, with 3,488 square feet of living space spread over 3 levels. Sellers have replaced the HVAC, roof, and numerous additional upgrades.

For open house information, contact James Woodrum, RE/MAX Creative, Winchester at 859-422-2000

Copyright © 2021 Lexington-Bluegrass Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-LBARKY-20124712)

449 Pine Hurst Drive, Mt Sterling, 40353

4 Beds 3 Baths | $299,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,088 Square Feet | Built in 2006

Beautiful and spacious sum up this pristine home located in the desirable Valhalla Subdivision. This custom built 4 BR, 3 BA brick and vinyl home features a finished walk-out basement, fireplace, and attached two car garage! The large family room and open concept is perfect for entertaining. The designer kitchen features granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. The master suite includes crown molding, double bowl vanity, whirlpool tub, remodeled shower and ceramic tile. The 2 additional bedrooms on the main floor are well sized and share an additional bath. The basement features the fourth bedroom, a full bath, family room, kitchen and plenty storage. This home is move-in ready with fresh paint and new flooring. A large back yard provides an excellent outdoor space with a covered porch backing up to wooded farmland and convenient to the interstate!

For open house information, contact Charles Dean Stamper, Stamper Real Estate Group at 859-585-7653

Copyright © 2021 Lexington-Bluegrass Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-LBARKY-20122741)

