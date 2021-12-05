Urban home ownership in Rutland? These condos are on the market

(RUTLAND, VT) Whether you’re looking for your first home in Rutland or considering downsizing, condominiums offer a unique value proposition, blending a more affordable entry to the housing market with the chance to live in a managed building while still building equity.

With locations at the heart of trendy neighborhoods and close to vibrant, bustling street scenes, condos combine desirable aspects of apartment living with the certainty and investment qualities of a traditional home.

Take a look at these units on the market in Rutland, pulled from our classifieds:

57 High Ridge Road, Killington, 05751 2 Beds 2 Baths | $459,900 | Condominium | 1,233 Square Feet | Built in 1985

A choice two-bedroom unit at Highridge with views of the winter slopes! Take advantage of the many comforts and features this single-level unit has to offer. Relax at home by the warmth of your wood-burning fireplace. Pass leisure time on the large deck overlooking Killington Mountain and the Killington Golf Course and take in western panoramic views of the trails. Spectacular sunsets await! Unwind and enjoy the health benefits of your personal, in-unit sauna. Seasonally, the option to ski home from Snow Shed is available as the trail end is close by. This freshly renovated unit is fully furnished and equipped and is in move-in condition. New furniture, including leather sofas and a chair, compliment the large, well-lit living room. The main living spaces are fully carpeted and ceramic tile is installed in the kitchen and two full baths. New appliances, cabinets, and counters have been installed in the kitchen and an on-site, full-sized washer and dryer adds to the functionality of the space. The recent window replacement is fully paid – there is not a special assessment owed regarding this project. Ownership at Highridge includes access to the indoor pool, an exercise room, a common sauna, and an outdoor hot tub. B6 also offers a lock-out unit which provides the owners with greater flexibility and rental options. Take a look at what this special unit has to offer! For a virtual tour, please watch the video found at the link provided.

116 Village Circle, Killington, 05751 2 Beds 2 Baths | $269,000 | Condominium | 1,071 Square Feet | Built in 1988

Nicely maintained two bedroom two bath two level upper "Village" unit at the Woods. Conveniently located across from the tennis courts and Spa building. Updated kitchen, flooring, furnace and hot water heater. Easy access to all of the amenities offered by this premier spa resort. Amenities include lap pool, hot tubs, sauna, steam room, fully equipped fitness center, and tennis courts. No rental restrictions at the Woods. 2019 net rental income after rental management fees $15379; 2020 NRI $13494. Rented through rental management company. This property won't last. Make an appointment to see the property this weekend.

106 Fox Hollow Village, Mendon, 05701 2 Beds 2 Baths | $240,000 | Condominium | 1,330 Square Feet | Built in 1987

GREAT LOCATION. 1-level, 2BR/2Ba condo located diagonally across from PICO SKI RESORT off of Route 4. This unit has an entry-mudroom, in-unit washer/dryer, lots of storage areas, brick-faced wood burning stove, cross ventilation in the living area, deck, kitchen open to dining area. Fox Hollow is a short drive to Pico Ski Resort, Killington Ski Resort and to downtown Rutland. On-site: Summer inground pool and tennis court. Paved driveway and parking areas. Make an appointment to see this unit soon.

894 East Ash Road, Plymouth, 05056 2 Beds 2 Baths | $260,000 | Condominium | 994 Square Feet | Built in 1986

Hawk Inn, Ledges #9 - Immaculate, nicely remodeled two bedroom, two bathroom condominium located at Hawk Inn. This condo is the perfect getaway situated between Okemo and Killington mountains and just minutes to our local lakes. Newly renovated with updated flooring, kitchen and baths this is truly a turn-key property. Enjoy the fieldstone fireplace on a chilly VT day after a hike or snowshoe on Hawks trail system just steps from your door.

