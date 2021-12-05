Check out these homes on the Gainesville market now

(Gainesville, TX) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Gainesville will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

116 Hogan Drive, Lake Kiowa, 76240 3 Beds 3 Baths | $975,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,661 Square Feet | Built in 1994

Adventure awaits for adults & children alike in this waterfront oasis on secluded Hogan Dr. Natural light floods home through floor to ceiling double Celestroy windows & French doors exposing view of the lake. Expansive ceilings, brick walls, wood burning Rumsford fireplace with antique mantle, wall speakers, hidden projector & screen feature make this living room perfect for personal use & entertaining. Imagine children performing skits from terraces for audience below or playing in the bookshelf concealed hideaway on 2nd floor. Water views to be enjoyed from almost every room with decks & covered porches. Quality craftsmanship, clever design, & surprising features make this cottage truly one of a kind.

2313 County Road 122, Gainesville, 76240 4 Beds 8 Baths | $500,000 | Farm | 6,600 Square Feet | Built in 2009

North Texas Wildlife Resort J Bar Ranch 100 Acres 4 TRACTS ONE DAY to BUY ANY COMBO OR ALL Public AUCTION Saturday, Dec 4th at 11 am. Registration opens 9 am. at 2313 CR 122 Gainesville. Tract 1 Opening bid 500k on 61 Acres Featuring Resort Home. Guest Home, Private Lake, Views, Living in.outdoor workshop, 60' x 120' clear span. A 10% Buyers Premium will be added to the highest bid and due payable by check with proof of funds. Buyer Pays Title Policy Must Close on or Before Friday. January 28 2022. Buyer to verify all information LAND TRACTS avail Tract2 w12.7 Acres Tract3 w15 Acres Tract4w 11 acres. Land in Wildlife Exemption. Announcements made at podium on day of Auction will superceed any marketing.

2014 County Road 178, Gainesville, 76240 4 Beds 3 Baths | $900,000 | Farm | 2,128 Square Feet | Built in 1998

NEW**Seller said he is willing to divide land and entertain any resonable offers. Value is placed on the land, workshop, septic & utilities. Beautiful farm & ranch living at its best. Pasture land, heavily treed areas for wildlife, 2 ponds & Indian creek runs through this property. The metal 2,250 sq ft shop was built in 2018 with electricity installed. Partial barbed wire fencing and small holding pens. Mobile home could use some repairs & updating. Seller DOES NOT have a survey, buyer will need to provide survey. Buyer will need to make their own ingress & egress onto land if survey shows that the existing road is on the adjacent land. Existing oil lease & a salt water tank on this land & lease easements.

1011 Murphy Street, Gainesville, 76240 5 Beds 3 Baths | $282,075 | Single Family Residence | 1,930 Square Feet | Built in 2021

The open-concept living and kitchen area provides plenty of space to gather with family and friends. In the kitchen you’ll find an oversized island, large corner pantry and detailed finishes to really elevate the space. Off the living area, you can exit to the covered back patio or enter the first-floor owner's suite. This sought-after feature includes a large bedroom, owner's bathroom with a double-sink vanity, separate shower and tub as well as a walk-in closet. Upstairs is an additional bathroom and four bedrooms.

