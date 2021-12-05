Take a look at these homes for sale in Augusta

(Augusta, GA) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Augusta. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

215 Deer Springs Road, Clarks Hill, 29821 4 Beds 2 Baths | $275,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,495 Square Feet | Built in 1991

If your looking for a 4 bedroom 2 bath on 2 acres look no further! This home has it all, tranquility, privacy, a workshop, greenhouse with a fan cooling system, an older barn all while only being a 11 minute drive to 1-20. As you walk into the double glass front door you are greeted with hardwood floors and a wood burning fireplace perfect for those upcoming chilly evenings! The kitchen with an eat in bar boosts leather textured granite, a Nantucket cooks sink stainless appliances. Lots of new upgrades including Anderson Doors & Windows. Room for the whole family with 3 bedrooms off of the main hall, full size bathroom and laundry room. Owners suite has its own bathroom and opens to a beautiful covered back patio. It is a short walk to your oversized detached garage with an adjoining workshop with wonderful natural light and greenhouse with fan perfect for any aspiring botanist. The back acreage was previously fenced, housed goats with an open barn. Close to the Lake, Augusta and Aiken

187 Bluet Loop, Aiken, 29803 2 Beds 2 Baths | $411,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,958 Square Feet | Built in 2020

Classic Hardy-board exterior with a welcoming front porch leads to a designer interior. Foyer welcomes you into dramatic living area which features hardwood floors throughout the main living area. Kitchen features custom cabinetry, stainless steal appliances, granite countertops with a walk-in pantry. All living on main level! The spectacular Master Suite includes two walk-in closets, dual sinks, tiled shower, & large soaking tub. Features a covered porch with an optional outdoor fireplace, study, 2 car garage and a laundry room that finishes off main level. This is a build-to-suit home/site pkg on a beautiful wooded lot in one of Woodside's most social neighborhoods within walking distance of a community garden and neighborhood park with lighted walking path and firepit! 1 yr builder warranty. Call agent for additional home/site info. Reserve Club social membership is required.

2398 Old Mcduffie Road, Augusta, 30906 4 Beds 2 Baths | $85,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,034 Square Feet | Built in 1978

Great Investor special!! Located on a private half an acre with a pool. Come to check it out and make this one in a beautiful home. Partially rehabbed. Selling As-Is.

108 Journey Run, North Augusta, 29860 5 Beds 4 Baths | $369,530 | Single Family Residence | 4,062 Square Feet | Built in None

Get everything on your wish list. And you will never be too far from home with Home Is Connected. Your new home is built with an industry leading suite of smart home products that keep you connected with the people and place you value most. This well appointed design offers a generous bedroom suite on the main. Everyone can gather round the open concept kitchen and family room. Cabinet color options include gray, white and espresso. There is also a convenient pocket office plus a versatile flex room. Upstairs boasts gracious secondary bedrooms and an impressive loft space perfect for movie night and entertaining. Photos used for illustrative purposes and do not depict actual home.

