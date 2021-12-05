Home ownership in Fort Myers is within reach with townhouses like these

(FORT MYERS, FL) These Fort Myers townhomes offer the best of urban living. With the vibrancy of a neighborhood scene just around the corner, but the space to do your own thing, they’re a unique combination of youthful energy and grownup flexibility.

Contrary to the perceptions of some, townhouses also often provide a strong value compared to traditional homes. When compared in a given neighborhood, townhomes have been shown to often be more affordable than standalone homes - and with smaller lot sizes their property taxes can also be lower than conventional homes, while their HOA fees can be lower than condos.

If you’re interested in townhomes, take a look at these selections from our classifieds:

3008 Palmetto Oak Dr E, Fort Myers, 33916 2 Beds 3 Baths | $240,000 | Townhouse | 1,447 Square Feet | Built in 2005

Meticulously maintained, 2 bedroom + loft / 2.5 bath townhouse in the popular pet friendly community of Forest Lake. New roofs completed in 2019, all buildings painted in 2019. This family community is just minutes to I-75, downtown Ft Myers, FGCU, the international airport, and also the spring training stadiums for the Twins and Red Sox. The North Colonial Linear Trail with walking/biking paths is adjacent to the back of the property. At the clubhouse enjoy the heated community pool, gym, and fitness room. The clubhouse is available for residents to reserve for gatherings, etc. Strong HOA, low monthly fees just $200 takes care of all landscaping, irrigation, outside pest control monthly, interior twice per year at your request, insurance, cable with high speed internet, DVR with 2 converters. Updates in the community pd within the scheduled budget are the roofs, exterior painted, updated irrigation, street lighting, all new entry access and equipment as well as resurfaced community pool. Upgraded tiled 1st floor. With your private fenced in courtyard with recently installed maintenance free top of the line professionally installed artificial lawn. Located on a quite street.

3175 Antica St, Fort Myers, 33905 3 Beds 3 Baths | $244,900 | Townhouse | 1,629 Square Feet | Built in 2005

** Multiple Offers - If interested please submit highest and best by Saturday 11/20 at 2pm*** Colonnade at the Forum is a beautiful gated community located adjacent to the Six Mile Cypress Slough with easy access to I-75. This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome features stainless steel appliances, tile flooring through the entire first floor and an attached 1 car garage. The community offers many amenities including a resort-style heated pool, fitness center, playground, tennis / pickleball court, picnic area and basketball court. Won't last long, schedule a showing today!

3121 Cottonwood Bend, Fort Myers, 33905 3 Beds 3 Baths | $249,900 | Townhouse | 1,822 Square Feet | Built in 2006

END UNIT! Cottonwood Bend in Verandah. Lots of upgrades, beautiful water view out the back. 3 bedrooms & 2.5 baths. NEW: AC, Garbage disposal, faucet. Newer(2018): washer, dryer, microwave, dishwasher. Upgrades: generator ready, remodeled bathrooms! with bump outs, wood vinyl floors throughout the stairs and upstairs. closed in stairway for more wall space in great room, bedroom closet shelving. Classics: White kitchen with granite counters opening out to the great room, 5 burner gas stove with convection oven and warming tray, big extended master bedroom, Reverse Osmosis water system in kitchen. RENTER OCCUPYING THROUGH JAN 31 2022! Enjoy first-class Resort Style living in the award-winning community of Verandah that is gated and manned. Offering over 10 miles of walking/biking trails, a clubhouse, tennis, bocce ball, fitness center, resort pool, multiple restaurants and two magnificent championship golf courses. Just minutes from downtown Fort Myers, the airport and many shops. Cottonwood has its own community pool within walking distance from your home.

10072 Pacific Pines Ave, Fort Myers, 33966 3 Beds 3 Baths | $264,900 | Townhouse | 1,447 Square Feet | Built in 2004

This 3 bedroom 2.5 bath townhouse is centrally located in Fort Myers near I-75 and Colonial Blvd; minutes away from several shopping plazas and activities including Whole Foods, Top Golf, Lee County Bike Trail System, Six mile Cypress Preserve, Minnesota Twins Spring Training & countless restaurants. Cypress Landing is a well maintained, gated community of 380 residences with amenities including a fitness center, multi-purpose card and meeting room, swimming pool, spa and children's playground. Low HOA fees include: Interior and Exterior Pest Control, Exterior Maintenance, Landscaping, Cable, and High Speed Internet. If you are looking for affordable Florida living, don't wait any longer, Come see this beautiful home and make it yours today!

