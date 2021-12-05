These condos are for sale in Wichita

(WICHITA, KS) Whether you’re looking for your first home in Wichita or considering downsizing, condominiums offer a unique value proposition, blending a more affordable entry to the housing market with the chance to live in a managed building while still building equity.

With locations at the heart of trendy neighborhoods and close to vibrant, bustling street scenes, condos combine desirable aspects of apartment living with the certainty and investment qualities of a traditional home.

8018 Woodspring Way, Wichita, 67226 3 Beds 2 Baths | $159,900 | Condominium | 1,564 Square Feet | Built in 1985

Beautiful condo in NE Wichita near shopping and K96 Highway. Spacious 3 bed, 2 bath, up to date with fresh paint, new carpet and wood flooring in main living areas. This one is move in ready! Enjoy the gorgeous fireplace in the living room this winter. Extras include private patio, Loft area and 1 car garage and one uncovered marked curb spot! All appliances stay including washer and dryer.

1530 N Smith Circle, Wichita, 67212 3 Beds 2 Baths | $105,000 | Condominium | 1,346 Square Feet | Built in 1984

Updated 3 bedroom 2 bathroom condo. Freshly painted interior and all new flooring. Wood burning fireplace in the front room and a private fenced patio area out the sliding door of the front room. 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom upstairs and a 3rd bedroom in the basement with another bathroom. New dishwasher & sink in the kitchen along with new countertops. All new light fixtures and ceiling fans throughout the house. New water heater. Very clean and move-in ready. This home has a reserved covered parking space. Located an easy 10 minute drive from downtown or very close to I-235.

8724 W University St Apt B, Wichita, 67209 2 Beds 1 Bath | $75,000 | Condominium | 960 Square Feet | Built in 1973

Cute west side condo! Close to shopping and restaurants and easy access to Kellogg. This 2 bedroom, 1 bath condo comes with everything you need including a washer and dryer! HOA takes care of the exterior maintenance, exterior insurance, lawn service and trash. This condo has a new roof and gutters.

