Take a look at these homes for sale in Buffalo

233 Richmond Avenue, Buffalo, 14222 1 Bed 2 Baths | $349,000 | Townhouse | 1,456 Square Feet | Built in 1994

Stylish, modern updates meld with the rich, historic character of this fabulous Bryant Parish townhome to create a unique and inviting living space in this architectural gem! Gorgeous, brand new kitchen with no expense spared, new flooring throughout the main living area, chic new office space/nook w/ library ladder above loft, new murphy bed for overnight guests, large walk-in closet, new rooftop deck, new windows, all of which enhance and accentuate the unparalleled craftsmanship and natural woodwork of this remarkable property. A truly striking townhome in a highly-desirable area w/ 2 deeded covered parking spaces to boot!

86 Verplanck Street, Buffalo, 14208 3 Beds 1 Bath | $70,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,080 Square Feet | Built in 1900

Available for owner occupied or investment... 3 bedrooms, Glass Block Windows, newer furnace. Will not qualify for FHA. Sold in "as is" condition.

142 Harrison Avenue, Buffalo, 14223 3 Beds 1 Bath | $159,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,092 Square Feet | Built in 1945

Prepare to be impressed with this fully updated three bedroom Town of Tonawanda charmer! Tastefully updated from head to toe. this well maintained home features completely updated kitchen with volume ceilings, soapstone counters, tile backsplash breakfast bar and pendant lighting. Dining room features hardwood flooring and slider that leads out to deck (Kohler Awning) and private fenced yard. Spacious living room (shelving on wall does not stay), updated bathroom with walk in tiled shower, barn doors, first floor laundry, tankless water '14 heater, furnace and ac '10, architectural roof"14. Crawl space is completely insulated and vapor barriered, updated circuit breakers and there is a two car garage! This home is move in ready and will not disappoint! Pack move enjoy. Showings start Friday

63 Iroquois Avenue, Cheektowaga, 14206 4 Beds 2 Baths | $129,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,557 Square Feet | Built in 1870

MUST SEE!!! SPACIOUS and inviting vinyl-sided Traditional in Cheektowaga with Sloan schools. Featuring a bright, open-plan kitchen w/charming wood cabinets & plenty of prep space opening to the generous living room and formal dining room. Tray ceiling & fireplace adds character and with an OPEN LAYOUT concept & an abundance of NATURAL LIGHT, this desirable home has laminate flooring throughout with hardwood in the back. Two bedrooms on the 1st floor and two bedrooms upstairs gives room to grow and with some love and TLC ,this one could be pristine! Neatly appointed exterior is manicured w/front stoop, deep concrete driveway and enjoy the serene, mostly fenced backyard, perfect for sipping your morning coffee. Enjoy 1st floor laundry for EASE OF LIVING and the shed out back for storage. Live worry-free w/updates including furnace 2021, newer electric, many newer windows and more! This delightful home rests on a PEACEFUL street w/low taxes, great schools & very close to ALL conveniences!

