Top condo units for sale in Cleveland

It's easy to think of the equity of home ownership and the ease of living in a managed building as being mutually exclusive — but these Cleveland condos offer the best of both worlds.

With locations at the heart of trendy neighborhoods and close to vibrant, bustling street scenes, condos combine desirable aspects of apartment living with the certainty and investment qualities of a traditional home.

16380 Heather Ln, Cleveland, 44130 2 Beds 1 Bath | $84,000 | Condominium | 820 Square Feet | Built in 1973

If you're in the market for a 2 bedroom 1 bath condo, then look no further! You'll love having a first floor condo with a patio that allows you access to your home without having to use any stairs to enter the building. All carpeting has been ripped out giving you the perfect blank canvas to put down whatever your heart desires! The kitchen offers lower sitting cabinets making it easier to reach all that you need as well as a large walk in pantry with tons of shelving. This home is perfect for anyone looking to downsize or just starting out. Close to the local colleges with public transportation nearby.

1432 Cleveland Heights Blvd, Cleveland Heights, 44121 2 Beds 1 Bath | $78,500 | Condominium | 1,204 Square Feet | Built in 1981

Easy first floor living with attached garage!!!!! This could be just the one you’ve been waiting for!! With a little facelift you won’t need to do much else but move in! The kitchen overlooks the large Living Room/ Dining Room Combo and the Sliders in Living Room lead to a semi Private Patio with ample yard space for you to enjoy at the end of the day! Plenty of space to store decorations, bicycles, patio furniture and more! Call for your private viewing! Seller has purchased a one year Home Warranty from America’s Preferred Home Warranty for your peace of mind. Located walking distance to Shopping, Restaurants, Entertainment and Public Transportation - now that's convenient!! No Sign on Property.

18501 Hilliard Blvd, Rocky River, 44116 2 Beds 2 Baths | $118,500 | Condominium | 940 Square Feet | Built in 1963

Enjoy your own private backyard w views of the Valley with no maintenance fee. The $425.00 per month includes all utilities, you only pay for your own phone / cable & or internet. This desirable Hilroc Bldg. unit has one of a kind patio that overlooks Metro Parks. Direct access from your private patio to the backyard. This unit is totally updated & with newer furnace, AC that is in your unit. Parcel includes heated garage (Parking slot # 75) , & a garage door opener. Bldg has in ground swimming pool, exercise room and an updated lobby. There is a shared laundry on the same floor but it is free to owners of that floor. Easy to show!

2044 Random Rd, Cleveland, 44106 2 Beds 3 Baths | $589,500 | Condominium | 2,125 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Quattro defines the future of modern urban living in Cleveland’s historic Little Italy neighborhood. A cutting-edge building with four townhome style units and four floors of flats-style condominiums, this is the place to return to the City. Quattro provides unmatched walkability to all of Little Italy and University Circle, direct Rapid- transit connection to Cleveland Hopkins airport and a quick commute to downtown Cleveland or the amenities of Shaker and Cleveland Heights. Quattro provides distinctive yet functional architectural designs. Mixing past and present Italian- inspired architecture, modern materials and timeless layouts, the homes are unique in every way. This spacious single-floor home provides a luxurious retreat from the day's activities. Private balcony overlooks green spaces or the quaint, historic Little Italy neighborhood. Secure, conditioned covered parking provides two spaces. An Enterprise Green certified community with real estate tax abatement for up to 15 years. Adjacent to Tony Brush Park and a community garden, Quattro enjoys “built-in” green space in the middle of Little Italy. Save when you buy your home at Quattro. Homeowners enjoy real estate tax abatement for up to 15 years from the City of Cleveland.The Greater Circle Living incentive program offers forgivable loans of up to $30,000 for employees of Greater University Circle participating employers.

