Townhomes of Fort Worth: See what’s on the market

(FORT WORTH, TX) These Fort Worth townhomes offer the best of urban living. With the vibrancy of a neighborhood scene just around the corner, but the space to do your own thing, they’re a unique combination of youthful energy and grownup flexibility.

Another sometimes-overlooked quality of a townhome is on-site amenities. In addition to being close to what the city has to offer, like restaurants, art galleries and movie theaters, often within walking distance, many modern townhome-style developments have common areas onsite that can include things like pools or tennis courts.

If you’re interested in townhomes, take a look at these selections from our classifieds:

8924 Redding Street, North Richland Hills, 76180 2 Beds 3 Baths | $417,755 | Townhouse | 2,031 Square Feet | Built in 2021

The Redbud townhome offers the space and details of single-family living with the convenience of a townhome. The open-concept kitchen, dining, and great room is the ideal space to host family and friends. *Days on market is based on start of construction.* *Expected completion date is Dec 2021*

For open house information, contact Ginger Weeks, RE/MAX ProAdvantage at 469-301-3350

5512 Crawford Drive, North Richland Hills, 76180 3 Beds 3 Baths | $326,422 | Townhouse | 1,773 Square Feet | Built in 2021

MLS# 14622723 - Built by Impression Homes - December completion! ~ Simplify your life and surround yourself with convenience in a new Impression Homes Townhome! Wood-look tile floors on the bottom floor are practical, durable, and gorgeous. Define your days and nights with 3 bedrooms upstairs with large walk-in closets and 2 baths and your main living downstairs with a half bath. The master bedroom has 2 closets and there's lots of extra storage for linens and holiday decorations. This home also has a covered back door entrance with grass and space to relax. You'll always be in touch with your new Impression Homes Living Smarter smart home system.

For open house information, contact Ben Caballero, IMP Realty at 888-566-3983

5520 Kilmer Drive, North Richland Hills, 76180 4 Beds 3 Baths | $350,000 | Townhouse | 1,912 Square Feet | Built in 2019

Why Wait? Get it NOW! This Impression Homes CONROE floor plan is Move-In Ready! This 4-3-2 model has 2 covered porches & is SMART HOME equipped. Also an end-unit with over 1900 sq ft & plenty of premium upgrades compared to builder basic models such as: premium upgraded carpeting staircase & downstairs bdrm, wood-like tile both up & downstairs, granite countertops, decorative pendent lighting in dining area, brush nickel hardware on all cabinets, 2 cabinetry additions in each of guest bathrooms, fans w lighting in all bdrms. The kitchen boasts an over-sized island, stainless steel appliances & provides such an inviting open concept. Close to schools, shopping, & Hwy 820. Make this upgraded model yours today!

For open house information, contact Chris Lemoine, eXp Realty LLC at 888-519-7431

6909 Fairfield Lane, North Richland Hills, 76182 2 Beds 2 Baths | $330,000 | Townhouse | 1,622 Square Feet | Built in 2018

This beautiful, low maintenance 2 bedroom, 2 bath home is a dream! Open concept, great flow for entertaining. Spacious chef's kitchen with granite countertops, white cabinets, stainless steel appliances. The huge laundry room has space for a freezer. Private covered patio. Close to entertainment, medical, shopping train station, and DFW airport. Built by Our Country Homes.

For open house information, contact Susan Evitt Smith, On The Move Realty LLC at 682-551-9968