Take a look at these homes on the market in Roanoke

(Roanoke, AL) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Roanoke than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

2150 County Road 268, Five Points, 36855 3 Beds 2 Baths | $650,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,968 Square Feet | Built in 2007

This is a truly unique property! The "Barndominium" is a 2968 square foot 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath home located on 10.14 acres with an attached 3800 sq ft fully functional shop. There is a 14 ft metal awning that runs the length of the building. There are 2 fully functional heated and cooled bunk houses, an office, two barns, a 24 x 100 metal shed and much more! The homes well thought out design features reclaimed Cedar, Cyprus and Poplar, all of which has been re-milled to expose its natural beauty. All of the doors have been handcrafted and each one is unique in it's own way. The floor to ceiling fireplace and large hearth are hand laid natural stone. The kitchen is large and open to the spacious living area. The kitchen features a custom made breakfast bar, custom cabinets with pullout drawers inside the cabinets and real antler door pulls. From the main floor, you can view the beautiful vaulted ceiling with incredible beams, the custom made hand rails and the catwalk. There is also an awesome view from upstairs looking down over the living area. The interior of the home has to be seen in person to appreciate it! The attached shop has a walk door and 2 roll up doors high enough to accommodate a tractor trailer. The shop is well lighted and wired for 220. The 1/2 bath for the house can be accessed from the shop. The property is fenced and cross fenced with metal drive gates to the roughly 5 acres of good pasture. Privacy and security are maintained by a state of the art security system that has the main monitor in the living area. This one of a kind property is waiting for you!!!

For open house information, contact Skip Kendrick, Coldwell Banker Spinks Brown at 706-884-5681

33226 Us Highway 431, Five Points, 36855 2 Beds 1 Bath | $339,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,280 Square Feet | Built in 2020

Newly built cabin on 65+/- acres! This cabin features solid hardwood floors, a stone fireplace and full eat in kitchen. Just off the Great Room, two bedrooms have views of the backyard. A large laundry room with a newer washer and dryer which stays with the cabin rounds out this cabin. Sit and enjoy the front porch swing or enjoy breakfast on the screen porch. 65 acres of hardwoods and pine surround the cabin. Two spring creeks flow through the property, and the hunting opportunities are immense! Located 20+/- minutes from Lagrange and just 5 minutes from Roanoke, you have all the conveniences of town while living the quiet of the country!

For open house information, contact JESSICA ANDERSON, SOUTHEASTERN ESTATES at 256-825-4305

1287 County Rd 288, Five Points, 36855 3 Beds 2 Baths | $85,000 | Manufactured Home | 2,052 Square Feet | Built in 1999

Attention INVESTORS!!! Great opportunity 3 bedroom 2 bath mobile home located on 1 acre in Chambers County close to West Point Lake. Convenient to LaGrange with LOW TAXES. CASH ONLY.

For open house information, contact Kathy T. Golden, Coldwell Banker Spinks Brown at 706-884-5681

1276 County Rd 286, Five Points, 36855 2 Beds 1 Bath | $89,900 | Cabin | 812 Square Feet | Built in 1701

Drive back into the woods w/tons of trees and privacy. (Home not seen from main road) Its a fixer upper with great potential. Small 2BR/1BA cabin with much character. With some TLC, this can be your get away home near West Point Lake, approximately 1 mile from the lake. Would make a great hunting retreat. And did I say its private? It's very private.!! Kitchen and bath need to be redone, overall its truly a diamond in the rough on 3.2 acres. A one of a kind.

For open house information, contact Judy Thomason, Coldwell Banker Spinks Brown at 706-884-5681