Check out these homes for sale in Wenatchee now

(Wenatchee, WA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Wenatchee will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

3100 Monterey Dr, Malaga, 98828 3 Beds 2 Baths | $395,000 | Single Family Attached | 1,562 Square Feet | Built in 1985

Home in charming Three Lakes Subdivision, close to Golf Course and Lake. This home boasts an 1562sqft open floor plan, with 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Walk in and enjoy the sweeping sunken living design, expanding from kitchen edge to the living room and back door. A delightful fully fenced yard with raised gardening beds. The back yard is separated by 6 foot gated fence and includes good sized lawn equipment shed. Plenty of room for off street parking, not to mention the heated and insulated attached two car garage. Don't forget with this home you have access to the Three Lakes Community pool, clubhouse and lake.

For open house information, contact Logan Murphy, Keller Williams - North Central Washington at 509-888-0038

554 Canyon Drive, East Wenatchee, 98802 3 Beds 2 Baths | $285,000 | Manufactured Home | 1,601 Square Feet | Built in 1999

joy the sweeping southwest views, stunning sunsets, & amenities GALORE in your new home within this highly-desired 55+ community! First time on market, this 3 bed, 2 bath, 1601' floorplan offers everything you need & want, all wrapped in a gorgeous brick exterior, dollhouse window, & mature landscape. Entertaining is a delight w/spacious living area opening into formal dining area, generous kitchen, walk-in pantry, casual breakfast bar, & charming morning room! The master suite is SURE to please w/walk-in closet, double sinks, & dual walk-in shower. Soak up the final rays of summer sun from your enclosed patio! Oversized garage to hold all the big stuff. Amenities include indoor pool, fitness room, spa, RV area, mini storage, clubhouse, rec area & fun social events!

For open house information, contact Dale Y Chapman, Keller Williams - North Central Washington at 509-888-0038

2221 Honeysett Rd, Wenatchee, 98801 4 Beds 3 Baths | $749,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,864 Square Feet | Built in 2007

Welcome Home! Exquisite 4 bed, 2.5 bath, 2864 sq ft house overlooking the Wenatchee River. This gorgeous dwelling has a formal dining room, master bedroom ensuite on the main floor, laundry room, stainless steel appliances, large kitchen island with utility sink, granite countertops, custom cabinets, gas fireplace, waterproof laminate flooring, large bonus room upstairs, brand new windows by Anderson, high end fence, trex decking, custom blinds, new masonry/rock work done around new garage door, heat pump/air purifier and humidifier. Lots of upgrades to what is already ready a turnkey house.

For open house information, contact Ioannis Piliaris, Keller Williams - Olympia at 360-786-6900

1453 Copper Loop, East Wenatchee, 98802 4 Beds 3 Baths | $569,000 | Single Family Attached | 2,254 Square Feet | Built in 2008

4 bedroom 3 full bath very livable tri-level comparable to new construction. Recent upgrades include; new LVP flooring through all main living spaces, new carpet in bedrooms, new quartz counter tops and white lacquered cabinets in kitchen. New quartz counter tops and tile floors in bathrooms. All new floor trim and casings and wrapped windows. Epoxy chip coating on garage floor. Newer appliances, fully fenced back yard, quiet location. Home inspection has been completed.

For open house information, contact Skip Hughes, Keller Williams - North Central Washington at 509-888-0038