Rowland Heights, CA

Video: Vehicle Crashes into Rowland Heights Home, Driver Arrested for DUI

 5 days ago

Authorities inspect a vehicle that crashed into a Rowland Heights home early Thanksgiving morning.

Rowland Heights: A female driver allegedly driving under the influence, drove her car into a home on the 2300 block of Ridgeview Avenue early Thanksgiving morning in Rowland Heights. The driver appeared to be uninjured, but was arrested for DUI at the scene.

The homeowners were not injured. Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies, along with Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to the scene around 2:00 a.m., Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021. The house was red tagged by the Los Angels County Fire Department due to the damage.

Los Angeles, CA
Factual. Breaking. News

