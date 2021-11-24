ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Indiana State Police: Officer-Involved Shooting

 3 days ago

Indiana State Police: Officer-Involved Shooting

The Indiana State Police, at the request of the Wabash County Sheriff’s Department, is investigating a police officer officer-involved shooting in which a 51-year-old man was injured.

The preliminary investigation by Indiana State Police detectives revealed

  • Officers from the Wabash County Sheriff’s Department and the Wabash Police Department attempted to serve a search warrant at 309 West Maple Street, Apt. 3, Wabash, IN.
  • As officers were making entry into the residence, a deputy with the Wabash County Sheriff’s Department purportedly saw a 51- year-old man inside with what appeared to be a handgun.
  • The officer fired at least one shot from his department-issued handgun hitting the 51-year-old man.

The 51-year-old man was transported to a Fort Wayne hospital. His medical condition is unknown. No one else was injured in the incident.   

Officers were serving the search warrant as part of an active narcotics investigation.  

This is an ongoing investigation. No further information will be released at this time. 

