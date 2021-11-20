Top homes for sale in Loa

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loa, UT

 4 days ago

(Loa, UT) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Loa than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

1404 E Highline Rd, Loa, 84747

6 Beds 3 Baths | $570,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,780 Square Feet | Built in 2008

A rare find in Loa/Torrey/Capitol Reef , this large, well-built home on 2.5 ac overlooks the Upper Fremont Valley w/360 views of Boulder, Thousand Lakes & Fish Lake mtns. Ideal for primary or second home w/6 beds/3 baths, large kitchen & great room w/vaulted ceilings and gorgeous window views. Spacious downstairs perfect for entertaining. Oversize 3-car w/doors front & back. Extra storage space.

For open house information, contact SUE GATCHELL, RED ROCK REAL ESTATE at 435-275-2775

Copyright © 2021 Washington County Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-WCBRUT-21-225233)

15 W Point Rd, Loa, 84747

4 Beds 5 Baths | $420,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,464 Square Feet | Built in 1984

Beautiful & spacious home located on .90 acres in Freemont, UT (Wayne County). Home was originally built in 1984, but underwent a complete remodel in 2002. Large windows provide an abundant amount of natural light giving the home a very warm & welcoming feel as well as provide beautiful views of the surrounding valley. You'll love the additional sun porch which is currently being used for

For open house information, contact JARED ZIMMER, RE/MAX PROPERTIES at 435-865-7600

Copyright © 2021 Washington County Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-WCBRUT-21-223493)

