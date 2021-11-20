Top homes for sale in Loa

(Loa, UT) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Loa than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

1404 E Highline Rd, Loa, 84747 6 Beds 3 Baths | $570,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,780 Square Feet | Built in 2008

A rare find in Loa/Torrey/Capitol Reef , this large, well-built home on 2.5 ac overlooks the Upper Fremont Valley w/360 views of Boulder, Thousand Lakes & Fish Lake mtns. Ideal for primary or second home w/6 beds/3 baths, large kitchen & great room w/vaulted ceilings and gorgeous window views. Spacious downstairs perfect for entertaining. Oversize 3-car w/doors front & back. Extra storage space.

15 W Point Rd, Loa, 84747 4 Beds 5 Baths | $420,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,464 Square Feet | Built in 1984

Beautiful & spacious home located on .90 acres in Freemont, UT (Wayne County). Home was originally built in 1984, but underwent a complete remodel in 2002. Large windows provide an abundant amount of natural light giving the home a very warm & welcoming feel as well as provide beautiful views of the surrounding valley. You'll love the additional sun porch which is currently being used for

