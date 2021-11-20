Top homes for sale in Chama

(Chama, NM) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Chama. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

1889 Sage Drive, Chama, 87520 3 Beds 3 Baths | $3,500,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,606 Square Feet | Built in 2008

Imagine the possilibities! 138 Acres in Lakes on the Chama. This magical home situated right on the Chama River is ready for you to enjoy the finest of Chama living. This amazing house is 3600 square feet with vaulted ceilings, hard wood floors, ample space for out door living with 4 porches to take advantage of every part of the day. The land borders over 3,000 feet of Chama River and 9 stocked fishing lakes. Adjacent to the famous Cumbres & Toltec steam train and the Jicarilla Apache Nation, take advantage of fine rural living while still being right in the heart of Chama. Your neighbors are few and far between, unless you count the wild turkey, elk and deer. This property is made up of 9 separated deeded lots and offers numerous possibilities! Put a day aside and come see this incredible property for yourself.

11 Private Drive, Chama, 87520 3 Beds 2 Baths | $189,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,810 Square Feet | Built in 2002

Don't miss out on this opportunity! Charming Mountain home in Rio Chama Estates! This 2-story A frame cabin offers open floor plan with tons of natural light, 3 large Bedrooms, and large loft that opens to great room and kitchen. Home is being sold with all furniture and appliance to include stove, refrigerator, washer and dryer.

2042 S. Highway 17, Chama, 87520 0 Bed 0 Bath | $925,000 | 900 Square Feet | Built in None

Beautiful, Well Kept, Northern New Mexico Hotel in Chama. This Live/Work space is located in the Village of Chama and would be a great opportunity for someone looking to run a local business in this rural mountain town. The Hotel has 10 rooms, a large meeting room used for a breakfast area for the guests. Laundry room, two office spaces, as well as a great back porch area for the guests to use during the nice cool mountain evenings. There is a single car garage and a walk in cooler. Just minutes from downtown Chama, the Cumbres Toltec Railroad, shopping and our local restaurants.

