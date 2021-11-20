House hunt Fallon: See what’s on the market now

(Fallon, NV) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Fallon. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

1060 Christine Way, Fallon, 89406 2 Beds 1 Bath | $249,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,008 Square Feet | Built in 1981

Home is in a designated flood zone.

For open house information, contact Mitzi Corkill, Berney Realty, LTD at 775-423-4230

3395 Duane Dr., Fallon, 89406 3 Beds 2 Baths | $315,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,957 Square Feet | Built in 1974

All showings between 9:00 am and 2:00 pm. By appointment only. The family room was a carport that was converted over 30 years ago. The RO spout is at the sink, but there is not an RO unit under the sink. The Roof on the family room is a flat torch down roof. Sprinkler system has not been used in years. Serviced by a private well and septic.

For open house information, contact Cari Norcutt, Berney Realty, LTD at 775-423-4230

1396 Bobby Way, Fallon, 89406 4 Beds 3 Baths | $509,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,566 Square Feet | Built in 1998

The refrigerator transfers with the sale with no cost and no warranty. the butlers pantry leads you to the formal dining room and is set up to make hosting and serving a breeze with plenty of counter space, cabinets and a prep sink! The large laundry room on the first floor has lots of cabinets and a wash sink for all your laundry needs. the 4 bedrooms are located on the second floor and offer large secondary bedrooms and a beautiful master suite complete with a full 5 piece master bath with jetted tub and tons of light! The home backs to open space with no rear neighbors and the large yard has grass front and back with full automatic sprinklers PLUS RV parking on the side. This home is a rare find in Fallon and in this neighborhood listings are rare and difficult to come by. Dont wait to schedule your showing TODAY!

For open house information, contact John Ruddy, Coldwell Banker Select Reno at 775-688-4800

6320 Reno Highway, Fallon, 89406 2 Beds 1 Bath | $898,000 | Single Family Residence | 702 Square Feet | Built in 1957

Has all new electric panel, underground service from the Nevada Energy pole to the home, plus there is RV 50 Amp, 30 Amp & 110V outlets on the property pole. Home located on the property is rented until May of 2022. Owner will consider financing depending on terms.

For open house information, contact Cari Norcutt, Berney Realty, LTD at 775-423-4230