Homes for sale in Sterling City: New listings

801 E Hwy 158, Sterling City, 76951 4 Beds 3 Baths | $279,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,025 Square Feet | Built in 1970

Talk about improvements! This home has new laminate flooring, new paint throughout all of the inside, new windows, new roof, new kitchen that includes new cabinets and granite counter tops. New light fixtures and stucco finish. Come check out over 2000 square feet of wow on more than half an acre of land that has a well. Don't miss out on an opportunity to live in the country with the convenience of having an updated home.

For open house information, contact Aurora Prieto, Scott Allison Real Estate at 325-949-5575

207 8Th Ave, Sterling City, 76951 3 Beds 1 Bath | $172,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,422 Square Feet | Built in 1985

Sterling City Beauty. Come see the many updates to this nice sized home. This is a 2 Bedroom / 1 Bath with an extra room that could be a 3rd bedroom, office or other. Updates include new flooring throughout the entire home, a fully remodeled bathroom, New Garage Door and Garage Door Opener and some paint inside and out. Buy it early enough and you can have the choice of picking your New Roof Color.

For open house information, contact Victor Vasquez, ERA Newlin & Company at 325-481-0500