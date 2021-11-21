ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Baltimore Man Sentenced to 15 Years in Federal Prison for His Role in the Drug Distribution Conspiracy

Report Annapolis
Report Annapolis
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1G1y6y_0cy6cLTH00
.

U.S. District Judge Paul W. Grimm sentenced Tirrel Saunders, a/k/a “Pretty”, age 35, of Baltimore, Maryland to 15 years in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release, for conspiracy to distribute controlled substances. Saunders was a member of the Gregory Butler Drug Trafficking Organization (“Butler DTO”) which distributed heroin, fentanyl, cocaine, and crack cocaine in Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, and Pennsylvania.

According to his guilty plea, from October 2018 to April 2019, FBI investigators intercepted phone communications of the Butler DTO that operated in and around the Baltimore area, arranging heroin, crack cocaine, and fentanyl sales to drug users and redistributors from Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, and Pennsylvania. The Butler DTO sold thousands of dollars in narcotics daily and frequently sold over 100 grams of heroin mixed with fentanyl on a daily basis. Customers of the Butler DTO believed they were purchasing heroin; however, the Butler DTO adulterated all heroin it sold with fentanyl.

As stated in his plea agreement, Saunders was identified as a Butler DTO supervisor, which involved managing the daily supplies of narcotics and the collection of drug proceeds from distributors. FBI investigators intercepted communications of Saunders regularly arranging the resupply of heroin and crack cocaine to co-conspirators who would then sell those narcotics to customers. Saunders also communicated with Butler DTO leadership and acted as a liaison between Butler DTO leadership and street-level distributors.

Saunders agreed that over the course of the conspiracy, he distributed over one kilogram of heroin to street-level distributors.

Comments / 5

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Report Annapolis

Maryland Brothers Sentenced to Federal Prison for Money Laundering in Connection with Elder Romance Scheme

U.S. District Judge George J. Hazel sentenced David Annor, age 28 and Lesley Annor, age 23, both of Gaithersburg, Maryland to federal prison for conspiracy to commit money laundering, in connection with a romance scheme in which conspiracy members induced elderly and isolated victims to send money to co-conspirators based on romantic assertions and other misrepresentations. David Annor, Lesley Annor, and their co-conspirators received and laundered the payments from the victims. David Annor was sentenced to three years in prison, followed by three years of supervised release. Lesley Annor was sentenced to 20 months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release. The court also ordered the Annors to pay $6,278,250 in restitution.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Crime & Safety
State
Maryland State
State
West Virginia State
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
Report Annapolis

Washington, D.C., Man Sentenced to 12 Years in Prison For Killing Man in Northeast Washington

Joshua Young, 21, of Washington, D.C., was sentenced to 12 years in prison for fatally stabbing a man earlier this year in Northeast Washington. Young pleaded guilty in August 2021, in the Superior Court of the District of Columbia, to a charge of voluntary manslaughter while armed. Following his prison term, he will be placed on five years of supervised release.
WASHINGTON, DC
Report Annapolis

Man Sentenced to Federal Prison on Arson Charge Following a 2017 Pasadena Bar Fire

U.S. District Judge Richard D. Bennett sentenced Jamie Clemons, age 36 of Pasadena, Maryland, to nine years in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release, for malicious destruction of a property by fire, in connection with the fire on July 28, 2017, at Coconut Charlie’s, a bar in Pasadena. Judge Bennett also ordered Clemons to pay restitution in the amount of $560,346.26. As a result of the arson, Coconut Charlie’s sustained over $500,000 in damage; the building was razed and the business was forced to permanently close.
PASADENA, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Trafficking#Fbi#Heroin
Report Annapolis

Baltimore County Police: BIKER GANG MEMBERS ARRESTED FOLLOWING MONTH-LONG INVESTIGATION

The Baltimore County Police Department recently concluded a month-long investigation into members of a violent Outlaw Motorcycle Gang operating in the Baltimore Metropolitan Region. Police arrested eight members of the organization for violent crimes and other felony charges. Police seized twelve firearms including three “ghost guns” related to the case. The Harford County Sheriff’s Office and Prince George’s County Police Department supported this operation.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Report Annapolis

Man Sentenced in Connection with Robberies of Brooklyn Area Subway, Dollar General

A 41 year old man has been sentenced after pleading guilty in connection with the same day robberies of two Brookyn area businesses, Subway and Dollar General. Brian Lee Beemer, formerly of Pasadena and now of Baltimore, recently entered a plea of guilty to multiple counts of misdemeanor assault and theft. On November 12, 2021, Beemer appeared before Judge Alison Asti in the Circuit Court for Anne Arundel County and was sentenced to 13 and a half years with all but 18 months in suspended.
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Report Annapolis

Annapolis Teen Pleads Guilty, Sentenced After Shooting at a Man Holding a Child on Newtowne Drive

An Annapolis teenager has been sentenced to jail time and probation after pleading guilty to shooting at a man holding a child last year. According to court records, Reco Ramon Johnson, 17, recently entered a plea of guilty to first degree assault and the possession of a firearm by a minor. On November 1, 2021, an Anne Arundel County Circuit Court Judge sentenced Johnson, who was 15 and charged as an adult at the time of the incident, to 12 years with all but 18 months suspended.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Report Annapolis

Wanted Baltimore Man Arrested in Pasadena, Reportedly Found with Pot and Stolen Loaded Gun

A wanted Baltimore man was found in possession of marijuana and a stolen loaded handgun while being arrested in Pasadena, Anne Arundel County Police said. On November 4, 2021, at approximately 10:50 p.m., an officer conducted a traffic stop of a silver Honda on Ritchie Highway near East Hamburg Street. The driver was found to have an open arrest warrant and was taken into custody.
PASADENA, MD
Report Annapolis

Pasadena Drug Seizure Leads to Arrest of Brooklyn Man

Patrols officers arrested a man from Brooklyn after allegedly finding him in possession of various drugs, according to police department officials. On November 4, 2021, at approximately 9:50 p.m., officers observed a suspicious occupied vehicle parked at the Shell gas station located at 8695 Fort Smallwood Road in Pasadena. As officers approached the vehicle, they noticed the odor of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle.
PASADENA, MD
Report Annapolis

Brooklyn Park Man, 23, Gets Sentenced After Pleading Guilty in Connection with Pasadena Road Rage Incident

A 23 year old man from Brooklyn Park has been sentenced after pleading guilty to pointing a gun at someone while riding in Pasadena. On November 19, 2021, Keyon Lamont Thomas entered a plea of guilty to first degree assault and the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. Thomas was subsequently sentenced to 15 years with all but 7 years suspended.
PASADENA, MD
Report Annapolis

Crofton Woman, Bowie Teen Arrested Following Alleged Drug Transaction in Gambrils

A teen from Bowie and a woman from Crofton were recently arrested following the investigation into an alleged drug transaction in Gambrils. According to the Anne Arundel County Police Department, an officer observed a suspected CDS distribution transaction in the parking lot of the Wawa located at 701 Annapolis Road in Gambrills on the night of November 12, 2021. Officials say the suspect left the area in a silver Kia Forte.
BOWIE, MD
Report Annapolis

Two People Arrested Following Pasadena Drug Raid, Police Say

Two people were arrested following a drug raid inside a home in Pasadena, according to officials with the Anne Arundel County Police Department. In October of 2021, Eastern District detectives received several tips from community members regarding suspected drug distribution activity at a residence in the 8100 block of Sagamore Way in Pasadena. An investigation was conducted resulting in the execution of a search warrant at the residence on November 5, 2021. Upon entry, all occupants were detained without incident and a search was conducted.
PASADENA, MD
Report Annapolis

Baltimore Police: Attempted theft of ATM was committed by adult, Initially identified himself as a juvenile

On November 7, 2021, at approximately 6:09 a.m., police officers responding to a burglary observed the suspect exiting a business located in the 2300 block of Orem Avenue. A van was used to smash through the front window in an attempt to remove the ATM from the business. The suspect identified himself as a juvenile and was taken into custody.
BALTIMORE, MD
Report Annapolis

Report Annapolis

Annapolis, MD
29K+
Followers
2K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for accurate, responsible and meaningful coverage of news stories within Annapolis and Anne Arundel County.

 http://www.reportannapolis.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy