Baltimore County, MD

Baltimore County Police: BIKER GANG MEMBERS ARRESTED FOLLOWING MONTH-LONG INVESTIGATION

 3 days ago

Stock Photo

The Baltimore County Police Department recently concluded a month-long investigation into members of a violent Outlaw Motorcycle Gang operating in the Baltimore Metropolitan Region. Police arrested eight members of the organization for violent crimes and other felony charges. Police seized twelve firearms including three “ghost guns” related to the case. The Harford County Sheriff’s Office and Prince George’s County Police Department supported this operation.

The Maryland Criminal Intelligence Network (MCIN), which focuses on criminal networks that impact multiple jurisdictions, funded the investigation. “The Maryland Criminal Intelligence Network is an example of the continued collaboration with our law enforcement partners throughout the State of Maryland,” said Police Chief Melissa Hyatt. “I applaud the members of the Baltimore County Police Department along with our law enforcement partners who worked tirelessly to remove these dangerous individuals from the community.”

Defendants arrested:

  • Shaun A. Grazuties, (42)
  • Dylan M. Conley, (23)
  • ·Joseph Liam, (36)
  • Mitchell B. Frost, (33)
  • Tyler E. Dejonge, (32)
  • Lawrence E. Sabin, (51)
  • Joseph R. Liggett, (31)
  • Michail D. Nikolettos, (29)

Comments / 6

Wanda Turner
4d ago

If you put that much time in what about these squeegee men attacked the people in cars you need to get them off the roads

Reply
5
