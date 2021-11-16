Baltimore County Police: NON-FATAL SHOOTING IN OWINGS MILLS SENDS ONE MAN TO THE HOSPITAL

Stock Photo

Detectives with the Baltimore County Police Department's Violent Crimes Unit continue to investigate a non-fatal shooting that occurred on Friday, November 12, at 9:33 p.m. When officers arrived in the 9300 block of Vanguard Ct., they located a male with multiple gunshot wounds. Medics transported the individual to a nearby hospital where he received medical attention for his injuries.

As detectives investigate the circumstances that surround this incident, they are asking anyone who may have information about the incident to call 410-307-2020.