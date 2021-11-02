CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gardiner, MT

On the hunt for a home in Gardiner? These houses are on the market

Gardiner News Flash
 5 days ago

(Gardiner, MT) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Gardiner. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

Tbd Mol Heron Creek Road, Gardiner, 59030

2 Beds 2 Baths | $1,849,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,801 Square Feet | Built in 2021

135 +/- acres rests in the foothills of Electric Peak, the highest point in Northern Yellowstone National Park. Almost all the wildlife that call Yellowstone Park home can be found on the property, making this property second to none for hunting or wildlife viewing. Listings consists of two of the three private inholdings in the Royal Teton Ranch that are not controlled by the ranch, and shares NW corner pin with National Forest Service land. Two creeks run through the property. Property includes a 1960's homestead cabin and a gorgeous partially finished log home. The cabin would be ideal for a guest house, caretaker's quarters, or place to stay while you finish the main house. The home is currently 2 BD/2 BA but could be finished to include more. The outside of the main home is 90% complete and inside is unfinished. Lots can be purchased separately (MLS#357087-$649,000/MLS#357086-$1,299,000). *Live water footage in the video is on the property easement, not the subject property.

539 Jardine Road, Gardiner, 59030

2 Beds 2 Baths | $640,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,176 Square Feet | Built in 1989

The location can not be beat. Jardine is an unincorporated area near the northern entrance of Yellowstone Park. The hiking, hunting, and recreational activities that you can enjoy just outside of this great cabin will fill you with stories for generations to come. Listen to the sounds of Bear Creek as it makes it's way to the mighty Yellowstone river, watch the mountain wildlife splendor from your porch. Use this a base camp for all your Yellowstone area activities. This cabin has been loved and cared for and it shows. This is being sold as a Single Family residence only per the DEQ regs,

