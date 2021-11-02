CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scobey, MT

House hunt Scobey: See what’s on the market now

Scobey Bulletin
Scobey Bulletin
 5 days ago

(Scobey, MT) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Scobey will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QKoxw_0ckJhLqq00

510 Robinson Street, Other-See Remarks, 59263

3 Beds 4 Baths | $235,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,700 Square Feet | Built in 1976

Step inside this spacious 3 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom Scobey home! Enjoy the 2,700 square feet all centered around the beautiful original hardwood floors. The vaulted ceilings in the living room open up the floor plan as the exposed wooden accent beams add warmth. The stone encased fireplace also keeps things nice and cozy! The towering windows provide substantial natural light illuminating features such as the stainless steel appliances and roomy cabinets in the kitchen. The home has a newer roof and hot water heater as well as a water softener. Need extra storage space? The property has an attached 2 car garage and detached single garage. Park an atv or boat in one! There is also an outdoor kitchen/BBQ space for the ultimate outdoor summer cookouts! Come check out the possibilities of this wonderful home close to the hospital!

For open house information, contact Aaron Carroll, Corder and Associates LLC at 406-622-3224

Copyright © 2021 Billings Association of Realtors.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cdoDg_0ckJhLqq00

510 Robinson Street, Scobey, 59263

3 Beds 4 Baths | $235,000 | Single Family Attached | 2,100 Square Feet | Built in 1976

Step inside this spacious 3 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom Scobey home! Enjoy the 2,700 square feet all centered around the beautiful original hardwood floors. The vaulted ceilings in the living room open up the floor plan as the exposed wood accent beams add warmth. The stone-encased fireplace also keeps things nice and cozy! The towering windows provide substantial natural light illuminating features such as the stainless steel appliances and roomy cabinets in the kitchen. The home has a newer roof and hot water heater as well as a water softener. Need extra storage space? The property has an attached 2 car garage and a detached single garage. Park an atv or boat in one! There is also an outdoor kitchen/BBQ space for the ultimate outdoor summer cookouts! Come check out the possibilities of this wonderful home! Local Area Scobey, MT serves as the county seat for Daniels County. In the northeastern corner of Montana and the heart of grain and cattle county, Scobey was incorporated in 1913 and has a rich history. The Lewis and Clark expedition traveled up the Poplar River and through the area on May 3, 1805. They encountered bear, elk, and bighorn sheep, and as a result, fur trapping and trading became the first businesses. The community of Scobey offers indoor and outdoor activities year-round such as the Pioneer Days, Daniels County Fair, snowmobile races, and an abundance of hunting and fishing on the several creeks, lakes, and rivers. The area is well known for big game and bird hunting and attracts recreationalists from all over the world. The plethora of public land acres welcomes outdoor enthusiasts and gives room to roam. Hunters seek white-tailed and mule deer, antelope, pheasants, grouse, ducks, and geese. Groups such as Ducks and Walleye Unlimited have helped with conservations efforts so that there is always an abundance of wildlife for years to come. Visit and tour the Daniels County Museum and Pioneer Town. It was established in 1965 and encompasses 20 acres with 35 buildings some of which have been restored to show what life was like at the turn of the century. Fort Peck Lake Fort Peck Lake is Montana's largest body of water at 134 miles in length and a maximum depth of 220 feet. The shoreline spans more than 1,520 miles. That's longer than the California coast! More than 50 different kinds of fish call this body of water home. In 1933, a 3.8-mile dam was constructed across the Missouri River creating the reservoir. Anglers flock here for the Walleye, Northern Pike, Paddlefish, Sauger, Lake Trout, Small Mouth Bass, and Chinook Salmon. There are several access points and boat ramps.

For open house information, contact Trampus Corder, Corder and Associates, LLC at 406-622-3224

Copyright © 2021 My State MLS.

