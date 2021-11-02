Take a look at these homes on the market in Clinton

(Clinton, NC) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Clinton than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

145 Dogwood Creek Lane, Salemburg, 28385 4 Beds 4 Baths | $475,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,779 Square Feet | Built in 2008

Double Front Porches grace the home. Custom built on 1.2 acres additional lot next door included approx 2.45 acre total 4 bdrms, 2.5 ba & 3 bonus/rec areas. Hardwood floors, 9 ft ceilings beautiful staircase laundry shoot. Formal DR. Home office w/wet bar. Kitchen features great cabinetry/storage and level 5 granite. 1st floor master features double sinks, tiled floors, claw foot tub & spacious tiled shower. Family room offers fireplace w/gas logs &opens to screened porch. Apt approx 880sqft &30x50 shop

For open house information, contact Dianna Cole, EXP Realty at 888-584-9431

25 Duke Lane, Newton Grove, 28366 4 Beds 2 Baths | $119,000 | Manufactured Home | 1,600 Square Feet | Built in 1998

Country Living! 4 Bedrooms, 2 Bathroom Home on a .7 Acre Lot. Large Living Room, Separate Dining Room and Open Kitchen. Currently being Rented. This Home would make a great primary residence or investment property. Home is in need of some TLC!

For open house information, contact Alice Harris, EXP Realty at 888-584-9431

706 Walking Stick Trail, Clinton, 28328 3 Beds 2 Baths | $249,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,914 Square Feet | Built in 1974

ATTENTION ATTENTION!! PRICE IMPROVEMENT. $249,900. *Brand new HVAC and 30 year Architectural Shingle Roof has now been installed* This move in ready ranch style home is convenient to all Clinton has to offer. Beautifully landscaped lot. Enjoy the spacious living area with granite counter tops in the kitchen, huge laundry room with sink, and three spacious bedrooms. The master bedroom offers a walk in closet. Enjoy two separate living rooms or relax on your covered front porch.

For open house information, contact Steven Burnett, KW Realty Platinum at 919-275-5597