Prince George's County Police Arrests Suspect for August Fatal Shooting in Mitchellville Area

The Prince George’s County Police Department arrested and charged a suspect in connection with a fatal shooting that occurred in the Mitchellville area. The suspect is 39-year-old Tracy Miles Goodson of the Mitchellville area. He is charged with the fatal shooting of 48-year-old Noel Njoku of Springdale.

On August 12, 2021, at approximately 12:20 am, officers responded to the 3700 block of Lottsford Vista Road. The victim was located in a car suffering from gunshot wounds. He died a short time later at a hospital.

The preliminary investigation revealed Njoku was delivering food to a home in the area when he was shot. Detectives believe the suspect shot the victim during a robbery. The suspect and the victim did not know each other.

Goodson is charged with first and second degree murder among other related charges.